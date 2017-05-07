Moffat County High School infielders work for the tag during a game in Basalt. MCHS will host it final games Monday against Roaring Fork at Craig Middle School field.

Austin Colbert/Aspen Times

Bulldog Sports for the Week of May 8, 2017

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Course

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Roaring Fork at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Roaring Fork at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A Western Slope Conference Championships in Grand Junction

5 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A Western Slope Conference Championships in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction

Saturday

7 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation’s “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bicycle ride at Northwest Storage, 4295 W. US Highway 40

8 a.m. Special Olympics Western Region Spring Games at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Montrose

Sunday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Montrose

