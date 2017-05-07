Bulldog Sports for the Week of May 8, 2017

Monday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Course
4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Roaring Fork at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Roaring Fork at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A Western Slope Conference Championships in Grand Junction
5 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A Western Slope Conference Championships in Grand Junction
9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction
Saturday
7 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation’s “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bicycle ride at Northwest Storage, 4295 W. US Highway 40
8 a.m. Special Olympics Western Region Spring Games at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Montrose
Sunday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Montrose
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID