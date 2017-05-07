5 questions with gubernatorial candidate Ed Perlmutter

As Colorado’s 2018 gubernatorial race heats up, Moffat County is poised to see and hear from candidates running for governor.

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., is one of those candidates, and he stopped in Maybell Sunday to see the Great American Horse Drive. He also sat down with the newspaper at Grandma’s Kitchen in Maybell to talk about his goals if he were to become governor.

Craig Daily Press: What ideas do you have to help coal miners diversify their skills and find other high-paying work as the coal industry continues to decline?

Perlmutter: Years and years ago, I represented Trapper Mine, did work for Tri-State, Colorado Ute and Public Service. So that was a long time ago at my law practice. When there was an issue with the Colowyo mine, I worked with Tri-State to try to ease some of the permitting issues that had confronted them, and we were able to accomplish that. As time goes on, I think there’s a transition to different energy. If we can find ways to be more efficient and get more BTUs per ton of coal with less pollution, that’s great, that’s the kind of innovation we need.

But there is going to be a transitioning to natural gas, to renewables, to energy efficiency generally, and I think there are ways through the community college system, through local trade schools to help folks transition to other energy businesses, but that’s not going to be easy. And we’re not going cold turkey off of coal anytime soon. Over a course of time, there will be a transition, and folks need to be ready for that.

CDP: How do you think the U.S. Senate will vote on the American Health Care Act, and how do you think the bill will affect rural parts of the country?

Perlmutter: I think the American Health Care Act is one of the most atrocious things I have seen. It hurts (millions) of many people who receive coverage through Medicaid. It increases prices on anyone (age) 50 to 64 (by) five times. And in the last round to pick up a few more votes on the very far right, they wiped out the pre-existing conditions piece and said we’ll give it to the states. Well, the states have always had a difficulty covering the cost of health care for people with pre-existing conditions. And everyone of us either have a close family member or a friend who has some kind of pre-existing condition. I pray the Senate will not pass the health care bill just passed by the House. It really hurts rural America, and it will clobber rural Colorado, because we’re having difficulty providing for our rural hospitals, which are key to our rural communities, and this just cuts the bottom out.

CDP: During Gov. John Hickenlooper’s first four years, the people of Craig and Moffat County felt ignored. So much so that Moffat, along with 10 other counties, put questions on local ballots to secede from Colorado. As governor, how would you make rural Colorado feel more included in statewide decisions?

I’d say the first thing is, I’m here. I’m in Maybell, Colorado. I just got to witness one of the greatest spectacles I’ve ever seen — the Great American Horse Drive. We all need to be doing well, not just in certain pockets or certain areas. For the counties that feel not included, I want them to see me and know I care. I intend to be accessible. I’m going to listen.

CDP: The Front Range has experienced this phenomenal growth, but many parts of rural Colorado are still struggling. What ideas do you have to spur economic development?

Perlmutter: I want to make sure we have as good of broadband and telecommunication system as possible, so that if somebody wants to telecommute, they can do their work remotely. I think that’s where the future is. I want to make sure that the different parts of the state that may not feel as connected are connected. I want to make sure that it isn’t just pockets of success and pockets of failure, so that we try to lift the whole state. I want to make sure everyone has good infrastructure… roads and bridges and waterworks.

CDP: Moffat County traditionally votes Republican. Why should they consider voting Democrat in the gubernatorial race?

I think they should vote for me because I’m Colorado through and through… (I) represented businesses across the state, including Trapper Mine. I was considered the 23rd most bipartisan member of Congress because I like for compromises and deals to be made.