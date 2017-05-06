Unmanned truck rolls out of control, does damage in Craig

An auto accident that took place Saturday afternoon in Craig reportedly had no human involvement when an unmanned pickup truck took off on its own.

Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. along the 700 block of Steele Street.

A Chevy pickup reportedly rolled out of a driveway into the street, where it rolled further south, knocking over the street sign for Steele and West Eighth Drive. The vehicle continued to roll until it struck a gas meter of a home at the opposite corner of Steele West Eighth.

Responders contacted Atmos Energy regarding the meter, as it was unclear what kind of damage the accident caused, though nobody was injured and no apparent hazards were visible.

“We’re just erring on the side of caution,” said Craig Police Department Cpl. Alvin Luker.

While on scene, police were investigating the logistics of the truck’s path and how it gained momentum, which remains unclear.

The names of the owners of the truck and the home affected have not been released.

The Daily Press will have more on this story as it develops.