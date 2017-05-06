Treating outlaws and violating the law: common practice for Craig's first doctors

— Even before the town of Craig was incorporated in 1908, two pioneering doctors treated illnesses and injuries suffered by citizens and outlaws alike.

“Just a few years ago, before the railroad came to Moffat County… it was no uncommon thing to see the ‘pill peddler,’ as he was called in those days, astride a half broken cow pony with his saddle bags bulged out with medical instruments, drugs and lunch… galloping across the hills… on his call of mercy to some suffering person,” wrote Lion J.G. Clayton in the Dec. 30, 1925 Craig Empire.

Craig’s first doctor is thought to have been William Sabin “Doc” Bennett born in Kansas according to his grandson — Joseph Dexter Bennett, Jr. — in a short history provided in April 1993 to the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

The exact date of Doc Bennett’s birth is uncertain as the doctor was licensed to practice medicine young and was known to increase his age to lend himself credibility, according to a Ester Johansson Murray in an account for the Wyoming State Historical Society.

By 1892, Doc Bennet was practicing medicine in Craig where his wife had their first child, but details of the family’s time in Colorado are not as well know as accounts of life after Craig, in Wyoming and Nevada.

It was in those states where Doc Bennet gained notoriety.

He patched up patients with gunshots — one that Doc Bennet had inflicted on the patient himself when a rival doctor hit him over the head, Bennett, Jr. stated.

The doctor’s notoriety increased due to his extra marital relationships and poor business deals. According to Murray’s account of Doc Bennett’s later years the doctor (age 52) was charged with trafficking under the Mann Act — the White Slave Traffic Act.

His first trial ended in a hung jury. Doc Bennet died in 1942 before his 54th birthday and before a re-trial.

While Doc Bennet was running wild in Wyoming, frontier physician, Dr. James Edmund Downs, purchased Doc Bennett’s Craig medical practice in 1895 and was serving the community.

According to a family history compiled in the 1980s by five surviving female members of the family for the Museum of Northwest Colorado, Downs was born in Wisconsin.

He had practiced medicine in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Colorado moving from the dangerous silver mining town of Aspen to practice medicine in the “barren” unincorporated town of Craig, according to the family.

Downs is credited with treating people during the smallpox epidemic in 1914 and building the fist maternity hospital in the region, helping over 950 babies into the world.

“One day a young man came to the doctor’s office on his 25th birthday to pay the long overdue bill of $25 for his own birth,” the family history states.

Craig’s new doctor also brushed-up against the dark side of the law.

Downs was forced at gunpoint, twice, to treat outlaws who were believed to have been part of the Hole-in-the-Wall-Gang during his years as doctor, the family history states.

The Routt County Courier reported in 1904 that Downs sold his Craig medical practice to a new doctor D.G. Leach, but continued to live in Craig and provide medical service throughout the Yampa Valley until moving to California in 1917.

He maintained close ties to Craig through his son Clyde Downs — an early Mayor of Craig — and through a subscription to the Moffat County Courier newspaper.

“Of course we all have our little troubles in this world, but if we meet them squarely and with a smile we make others happy and strew our own pathway with flowers,” Downs wrote in the letter to the Moffat County Courier published on Nov. 19, 1917.

Known for his love of gardening and credited as responsible for planting many of the 100 year old trees still enjoyed in downtown Craig, Downs may well have had a path strewn with flowers until his death at age 82 in Chula Vista, California.

