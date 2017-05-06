Rollover south of Craig requires mechanical extrication

A single vehicle rollover accident Friday evening south of Craig required the use of some heavy duty equipment.

A male motorist flipped his van off the side of Colorado Highway 13 about 20 miles south of Craig at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Colorado State Patrol and Craig Fire/Rescue were on the scene and, after determining the driver was trapped in the vehicle, utilized hydraulic extrication to remove the driver's side door of the van.

The process only took about 10 minutes.

The driver, whose name is not being released at this time, was not injured, but the cause of the rollover has yet to be determined.

Fire/Rescue's Capt. Kevin Kernen said the accident could have been much worse.

"Generally, when we do extrication, there's injuries, but in this case, he must have been wearing his seatbelt, airbags went off, everything was working the way it was supposed to," he said. "It worked out good for him other than his van is messed up."