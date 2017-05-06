An old pressure cooker sits next to a trash can at the entryway of the United States Post Office in Craig Friday night.

Photo by Noelle Leavitt Riley

Pressure cooker spurs police to block off post office in Craig

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, May 6, 2017

photo

Craig Police Department officers stand outside an old gymnastics building attached to the post office in Craig. They were investigating an old pressure cooker at the entryway of the post office.

A pressure cooker placed next to a trash can at the post office prompted Craig Police Department to wrap crime scene tape around postal entryway Friday night.

“There was an older pressure cooker sitting by the outside trash can,” Craig Police Commander Jerry DeLong said via text message to the Craig Daily Press. “We found that there was nothing inside but the electric cord.”

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement explained they needed to investigate the object as a precautionary measure to ensure it was safe. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

