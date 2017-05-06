Pressure cooker spurs police to block off post office in Craig

A pressure cooker placed next to a trash can at the post office prompted Craig Police Department to wrap crime scene tape around postal entryway Friday night.

“There was an older pressure cooker sitting by the outside trash can,” Craig Police Commander Jerry DeLong said via text message to the Craig Daily Press. “We found that there was nothing inside but the electric cord.”

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement explained they needed to investigate the object as a precautionary measure to ensure it was safe. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday.