Moffat County swimmers make waves with wins in home meet

It’s been several years since multiple teams took to the H2O in the Moffat County High School pool, and the return to competition in their own waters was just what Bulldog boys needed.
MCHS boys aquatics swam against the District 51 Griffins Saturday in a dual meet against the Griffins, comprised of Palisade, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central athletes.
Photo Gallery
Moffat County High School Boys Swimming vs. District 51
MCHS swimmers took 320 total points in a dual meet Saturday against the D51 Griffins, comprised of Palisade, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central. Moffat County won the 50-meter freestyle, 200 free and 200 free relay.
2017 Moffat County High School boys swimming seasonDate(s) — Meet/Location; Team ranking
- March 10, 11 — Montrose Invitational; 6th
- March 25 — Montrose Relays; 4th
- April 8 — Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational; 4th
- April 21, 22 — Jeffco Invitational/Lakewood; 25th
- April 28, 29 — D51 Invitational/Grand Junction; 5th
- May 6 — MCHS Invitational/Craig; 2nd
- May 11, 12 — 4A Western Slope Conference Championships at Colorado Mesa University/Grand Junction
- May 19, 20 — 4A State Championships/Colorado Springs
While D51’s sheer size gave them the win with 593 points to Moffat County’s 320, the Dogs earned several first place finishes, including Jacob Briggs, Nathan Cooper, Devin McIntosh and Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
Briggs also won the 50-meter freestyle while Birkinbine went uncontested in the 200 free.
Several silver honors also went to the MCHS bunch, including Briggs in the 100 backstroke, Birkinbine in 400 free and the foursome of Briggs, Birkinbine, Cooper and Cody Evaristo in the 200 medley relay.
Evaristo also took a bronze, only three seconds behind Briggs in the backstroke.
“Back was one of the first strokes I learned, so it’s really strong for me,” Evaristo said.
Fourth place went to Cooper in the 100 fly and the group of John Cutler, Jeremy Looper, Devin McIntosh and Karson Cox in the 200 medley.
Evaristo, Cox and Cutler were also joined by Marcus Delgado for fifth in the 200 free relay.
Delgado said his performance in the relay, as well as his showing in the 50 free indicates his skill set.
“I’m better at sprinting than long distance,” he said. “I think everyone’s improved a lot this year. From the first meet, I’ve cut down (times) on everything.”
The meet was an anomaly for the Bulldogs, whose events have been strictly in pools measured by yards. However, their home venue is metric.
On the one hand, that makes it more familiar, said coach Meghan Francone, though the timing on turns needs to be altered compared to other contests.
Whether by yard or meter standards, the team’s times are nearly at qualifying levels in several races, particularly Briggs in the 50 free — less than a half-second from the mark Saturday — and groups who are seconds away in both relays.
“We’ve had some great cuts in our times, so it was a great day,” she said.
Francone added that multiple volunteers, parents and MCHS alumni helped the meet go speedy, as well as equipment provided by Craig Sea Sharks.
The final opportunity to punch the Bulldog ticket for state comes Thursday and Friday during the Western Slope Championships at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
“We’re going to be tapering off and be good to go,” Francone said.
Swimmers are confident the season won’t be ending sooner than they want.
“We have a very strong team this year,” Evaristo said. “The more the work, the better we all get together.”
Swimmer(s) — Time, Place
50-meter freestyle
Jacob Briggs — 27.31, 1
Cody Evaristo — 31.78, 11
Marcus Delgado — 33.18, 12
Karson Cox — 36.43, 15
100-meter backstroke
Jacob Briggs — 1:16.66, 2
Cody Evaristo — 1:19.67, 3
John Cutler — 1:42.09, 4
Marcus Delgado — 1:52.63, 6
100-meter breaststroke
Devin McIntosh — 1:33.98, 6
100-meter butterfly
Nathan Cooper — 1:35.95, 4
100-meter freestyle
John Cutler — 1:16.12, 7
Nathan Cooper — 1:17.42, 8
Karson Cox — 1:24.11, 11
200-meter freestyle
Brooks Birkinbine — 2:25.27, 1
400-meter freestyle
Brooks Birkinbine — 5:13.85, 2
200-meter freestyle relay
Jacob Briggs/Nathan Cooper/Brooks Birkinbine/Devin McIntosh — 2:13.75, 1
Cody Evaristo/Karson Cox/Marcus Delgado/John Cutler — 2:33.64, 5
200-meter medley relay
Cody Evaristo/Brooks Birkinbine/Jacob Briggs/Nathan Cooper — 2:15.33, 2
John Cutler/Jeremy Looper/Devin McIntosh/Karson Cox — 2:45.76, 4
— The team placed second overall.
Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID