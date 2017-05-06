Moffat County swimmers make waves with wins in home meet

It’s been several years since multiple teams took to the H2O in the Moffat County High School pool, and the return to competition in their own waters was just what Bulldog boys needed.

MCHS boys aquatics swam against the District 51 Griffins Saturday in a dual meet against the Griffins, comprised of Palisade, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central athletes.

Photo Gallery Moffat County High School Boys Swimming vs. District 51 MCHS swimmers took 320 total points in a dual meet Saturday against the D51 Griffins, comprised of Palisade, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central. Moffat County won the 50-meter freestyle, 200 free and 200 free relay.

While D51’s sheer size gave them the win with 593 points to Moffat County’s 320, the Dogs earned several first place finishes, including Jacob Briggs, Nathan Cooper, Devin McIntosh and Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Briggs also won the 50-meter freestyle while Birkinbine went uncontested in the 200 free.

Several silver honors also went to the MCHS bunch, including Briggs in the 100 backstroke, Birkinbine in 400 free and the foursome of Briggs, Birkinbine, Cooper and Cody Evaristo in the 200 medley relay.

Evaristo also took a bronze, only three seconds behind Briggs in the backstroke.

“Back was one of the first strokes I learned, so it’s really strong for me,” Evaristo said.

Fourth place went to Cooper in the 100 fly and the group of John Cutler, Jeremy Looper, Devin McIntosh and Karson Cox in the 200 medley.

Evaristo, Cox and Cutler were also joined by Marcus Delgado for fifth in the 200 free relay.

Delgado said his performance in the relay, as well as his showing in the 50 free indicates his skill set.

“I’m better at sprinting than long distance,” he said. “I think everyone’s improved a lot this year. From the first meet, I’ve cut down (times) on everything.”

The meet was an anomaly for the Bulldogs, whose events have been strictly in pools measured by yards. However, their home venue is metric.

On the one hand, that makes it more familiar, said coach Meghan Francone, though the timing on turns needs to be altered compared to other contests.

Whether by yard or meter standards, the team’s times are nearly at qualifying levels in several races, particularly Briggs in the 50 free — less than a half-second from the mark Saturday — and groups who are seconds away in both relays.

“We’ve had some great cuts in our times, so it was a great day,” she said.

Francone added that multiple volunteers, parents and MCHS alumni helped the meet go speedy, as well as equipment provided by Craig Sea Sharks.

The final opportunity to punch the Bulldog ticket for state comes Thursday and Friday during the Western Slope Championships at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

“We’re going to be tapering off and be good to go,” Francone said.

Swimmers are confident the season won’t be ending sooner than they want.

“We have a very strong team this year,” Evaristo said. “The more the work, the better we all get together.”

Swimmer(s) — Time, Place

50-meter freestyle

Jacob Briggs — 27.31, 1

Cody Evaristo — 31.78, 11

Marcus Delgado — 33.18, 12

Karson Cox — 36.43, 15

100-meter backstroke

Jacob Briggs — 1:16.66, 2

Cody Evaristo — 1:19.67, 3

John Cutler — 1:42.09, 4

Marcus Delgado — 1:52.63, 6

100-meter breaststroke

Devin McIntosh — 1:33.98, 6

100-meter butterfly

Nathan Cooper — 1:35.95, 4

100-meter freestyle

John Cutler — 1:16.12, 7

Nathan Cooper — 1:17.42, 8

Karson Cox — 1:24.11, 11

200-meter freestyle

Brooks Birkinbine — 2:25.27, 1

400-meter freestyle

Brooks Birkinbine — 5:13.85, 2

200-meter freestyle relay

Jacob Briggs/Nathan Cooper/Brooks Birkinbine/Devin McIntosh — 2:13.75, 1

Cody Evaristo/Karson Cox/Marcus Delgado/John Cutler — 2:33.64, 5

200-meter medley relay

Cody Evaristo/Brooks Birkinbine/Jacob Briggs/Nathan Cooper — 2:15.33, 2

John Cutler/Jeremy Looper/Devin McIntosh/Karson Cox — 2:45.76, 4

— The team placed second overall.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.