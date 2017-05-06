Moffat County boys track runners-up at league finals, Bulldogs earn new school record

Near and far, Northwest Colorado athletes are showing what Moffat County track and field is made of this spring.

The Moffat County High School boys team placed second overall Saturday at the 3A Western Slope Leagues Meet in Grand Junction, which included several Bulldog victories, including one for the ages.

After a season of chasing after the school record in the discus, Keenan Hildebrandt had the best throw of any Moffat County thrower in history when he hit 170 feet exactly to top the 167 feet, two inches set by Ben Hough in 1995.

You could say “third time’s the charm” — it was his third throw in preliminaries — or “lucky seven” — his seventh straight win — but Hildy credits a higher power over arbitrary numbers.

“I feel like God really blessed me there, and all the hard work and extra time I’ve put in has paid off,” he said.

Besides defending his league title in discus, he also placed first again in shot put with a Friday distance of 48’ 10.5”. Although not his best of the season, it was more than enough for the win.

Miki Klimper took the Dogs’ third win of the weekend in the 300-meter hurdles, hitting his best time to date at 40.41, one which was nearly a full second better than his preliminary effort.

Riley Allen placed second in the boys 1,600 and 3,200 run events, with a personal best in the one-mile, while he and Klimper were teamed with Connor Scranton and Carter Severson for the 4x800 relay, in which they were also runners-up.

Points came from many sources, including fourth-place finishes in all the other boys relays; Severson and Scranton neck and neck for fifth and sixth in the 800; sixth for Victor Silva in both the 100 and 200 dash; Jared Atkin sixth in 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110; and Zane Shipman fifth in discus and seventh in shot put.

Colin Jensen’s performance in the high jump also secured good numbers, said coach David Pressgrove, adding that Jensen only attempted the event for the first time two weeks ago.

There was no catching up with Coal Ridge in total points, with the Titans winning on both the boys and girls sides, but MCHS girls’ seventh place finish was indicative of multiple placements.

Josie Timmer had the best finish in the triple jump, in which she, Mattie Jo Duzik and sister Jenna Timmer all placed — second, fifth and seventh, respectively. Girls also took big points in the discus thanks to Morgan Nelson in third, Tiffany Hildebrandt fifth and Caylah Million seventh.

Nelson was also fourth in shot put, as was Duzik in both the 800 and 1,600. Duzik, Josie Timmer, Abby Bohne and Emma Samuelson took fourth in the 4x400, the best finish among girls relays. Samuelson was sixth in the 200 and seventh in 400; Liberty Hippely seventh in 3,200; and Jaidyn Steele eighth in long jump to contribute to the count.

Multiple Moffat County competitors just missed finals or placement, such as Grant Wade, ninth in the 400; Alyssa Chavez ninth in high jump; and Cale Scranton 10th in long jump, all of whom nonetheless hit the team’s and their own best results of the season in each event.

Rounding out the roster at the regional meet were Megan Olinger, Eliana Mack, Kaylee Durham, Isaac Trevenen, Tyler Driggs, Ruben Duarte, Leon Sanderson and Daniel Moore.

Coach Todd Trapp was again named 3A WSL Coach of the Year at the meet, though this year it was for boys teams rather than girls.

“It’s a little bit different,” he said of the shift. “Still, really great weekend across the board.”

MCHS will be right back in Grand Junction again for the Tiger Invitational this week, the final opportunity to record results en route to the state championships.

“Kids that are close, we’ll do what we can, get them healthy, we’ll work on that for our final tune-up,” Trapp said.

For a full list of MCHS results, visit co.MileSplit.com.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.