Faith Column: The concept of creation

I was all of 12 and had just finished devouring J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and was looking for anything else I could find by the author. In the library squeezed between “The Hobbit” and “The Silmarilion” was a thin book called “Leaf by Niggle.” In that book was an essay called “On Fairy Stories.” It turned out to be a defense of why he wrote his fantasy epic.

In these 25 pages, he describes a world full of desolation and destruction. Writing with the living memory of two world wars, and most especially the Blitz, he understood what it would take Americans until 9/11 to understand. This world is dangerous. Destruction and despair are easy. What, he asks, are we supposed to do with this broken world?

He offers several reasons why people read “Fairy Stories,” his term for fantasy novels, fairy tales, legends and myths. The one reason he categorically denies is “to escape.” These stories are not an escape from reality, but a reordering of it. We may read stories of the Perilous Realm to recover a sense of awe and wonder that we have lost. Or perhaps, we read to find reconciliation between our desire for meaning with a world too big and too uncontrollable for us to handle.

Tolkien’s final reason for why he wrote, and why we read fairy stories, is something he calls subcreation. We spend our lives in a created and ordered world. It is impossible to miss the very createdness of the world. Humans are part of that order, and we bear in ourselves the mark of that creation in our own need to create.

Our creations are more than simple imitations — or distortions — of God’s creative power. We are not just children copying our divine Parent. Our creations have an independent life from their creators. They can persist for years, or even generations, after we are gone. We may make them, but we do not control them. True creativity, Tolkien argues, is ultimately seen in the giving over of our subcreations to the One who gave us that creativity to begin with. But there is one thing more.

In “The Silmarilion,” Tolkien retells the story of Creation. In it, Iluvatar — God — sings into being all that is, including humans and elves. One of the angels, in an act of devotion, creates the dwarves. After the fall of the Dark Lord, he tries to hide the dwarves from the other angels, fearing what might happen to them. Iluvatar discovers them. Both the angel and the dwarves are afraid that they will be destroyed. The dwarves cry out for mercy. And in that mercy, Iluvatar adopts the dwarves and weaves them into the fabric of creation that has been sung.

It is the same with our acts of subcreation, Tolkien says. God takes our acts of creativity — of writing, of photography, of music, of sewing, of knitting, and all the rest of the arts and handcrafts — and sings them into Creation. We might say more: God weaves our relationships, our acts of compassion, and our care for the world into the very fabric of the universe.

The proper theological term for these acts of subcreation is stewardship. Stewardship is far more than what we do with our money on Sunday when the offering is collected or the promises to give money to our church of choice. It includes how we do our jobs, our activities in retirement, and our care of our neighbors, and our handling of the good earth. All that we do — all that we are to be — are the very threads God will weave into the tapestry of life. Our songs are the counterpoint to the divine music. Without them the music is less rich, less beautiful, and far, far less than God intended it to be.

So, ask yourself: What threads will you prepare for God’s use this day? How will your life sing?

Rev. Deana M. Armstrong

Pastor, First Congregational United Church of Christ