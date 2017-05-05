Wellness Wednesday lunch and speaker schedule: Health briefs

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For more information visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

• May 10

Minestrone, tuna sandwich, chips, cookie

Kelly Nottingham, Senior Social Center

• May 17

Turkey mandarin salad, whole-wheat roll, poke cake

Kara Masteller, Moffat County Social Services

• May 24

Turkey goulash, green salad, fruit cup

Charity Neal, Northwest Colorado Health

• May 31

Pizza

Senior Health and Wellness Day trivia

Movement and Exercise classes

Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program hosts exercise classes for older adults:

• 10 to 11 a.m., Mondays starting May 15 at Sunset Meadows II.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays at Sunset Meadows I.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays at The Journey.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays at The Journey.

• 10 to 11 a.m., Thursdays at The Haven Assisted Living Center.

There is a $3 suggested donation. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell

Life Line Screenings offered May 13

Residents living in and around the Craig can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Screenings check for:

• level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• diabetes risk

• bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• kidney and thyroid function

Screenings packages start at $149 and consultants will work with to create a package based on age and risk factors.

Screenings will be held on May 13 at the Assembly of God Church at 1150 E. 9th St. in Craig.

Pre-registration is required. To register call 877-237-1287 or visit: www.lifelinescreening.com.

Aquatics classes for older adults start in June

Community partners are collaborating to offer a summer aquatics program for older adults at the Craig City Pool beginning the first week in June. Class times will vary. Free classes will be available to adults 55 and older. The program is a partnership between Northwest Colorado Health, the Senior Social Center and the City of Craig.

For more information, call 970-871-7676.

Make the most on your next visit with a doctor

Getting the most out of a visit with the doctor can save time and money, and knowing all treatment options can help with important health decisions. The National Institution on Aging recommends asking these questions:

• Are there any risks associated with the treatment?

• How soon should treatment start? How long will it last?

• Are there other treatments available?

• How much will the treatment cost? Will my insurance cover it?

For more advice visit bit.ly/2nwgi3k

Tips for diabetics to avoid foot problems

Foot problems are common in people with diabetes. The National Diabetes Education Program advises that people with diabetes can keep their feet healthy by:

• checking feet every day for sores or other injuries.

• seeing a podiatrist (foot doctor) at least once a year.

To learn more healthy feet tips, visit: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/ndep/pdfs/toolkits/working-together/151-health-feet-matter.pdf

The Haven is accepting new residents

The Haven Assisted Living Center in Hayden is accepting new residents. The 20-bed nonprofit assisted living facility is owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health. Private and semi-private rooms are available. Services include meals, housekeeping, exercise classes and social activities. Additional amenities and care options are available. Medicaid is accepted (a limited number of rooms are available). A respite room also is available for adults who need temporary assisted living care.

For more information, call 970-875-1888 or visit havenseniorliving.com.

Avoid health scams

National Institute on Aging offers advice for avoiding health scams. Health scams usually target diseases that currently have no cure like arthritis, cancer or memory loss. They may even promise “anti-aging” effects.

Be skeptical. Question what you see or hear in ads and online. A list of red flags is available from National Institute on Aging, and you should always ask your doctor before you start using a new product.

For more information visit bit.ly/2kovfmt.