Superfood Tip: Food that makes you feel good

Health magazine has suggestions on foods that will not only make you look good, but also keep you feeling great.

• Walnuts for example help balance serotonin in your brain.

• Asparagus is a great source of folate, which is a vitamin B that aids in helping you stay happy, the magazine states.

• Legumes are not only filling, but they help with weight loss.

• Spinach is a great leafy green that helps boost energy.