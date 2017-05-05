Superfood Tip: Food that makes you feel good

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, May 5, 2017

Advertisement

Health magazine has suggestions on foods that will not only make you look good, but also keep you feeling great.

• Walnuts for example help balance serotonin in your brain.

• Asparagus is a great source of folate, which is a vitamin B that aids in helping you stay happy, the magazine states.

• Legumes are not only filling, but they help with weight loss.

• Spinach is a great leafy green that helps boost energy.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement