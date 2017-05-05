From Pipi’s Pasture: So now it’s May…

It seems that it happened “in the blink of an eye.” That’s all the time it took for April to become May. The main thing going on here at Pipi’s Pasture this month is trying to keep the cattle happy until it’s time to take them to pasture (at the end of the month). That’s not an easy task because the cows can smell the grass all around our pasture/feedlot. Besides that, they’re smart enough to know that it’s not long until they get loaded up for a summer in the high country.

Tomorrow Lyle will mow the lawn for the first time this spring, and as soon as the cows smell the lush grass, they’ll come running. They will line up along the yard fence (which has just been repaired because they have pushed the posts so hard that they were leaning over) and wait for him to throw the clippings over the fence.

I used to worry that the calves would lick up the grass clippings and get sick, but I shouldn’t have wasted the worry time. The bigger, pushier cows gobble the grass up right away. And from tomorrow on, until the cattle are on summer pasture, each time the animals hear the sound of the mower, they’ll line up, bawling the whole time.

Also in May…

• The cattle go around the pasture each morning hunting for green grass that came up during the night.

• Fence repair and maintenance is top priority both here at home and on summer pasture.

• Some of the tulips are starting to bloom; so are the dandelions and some weeds.

• The crabapple tree outside of our dining room window has little leaves; so do the lilacs, apple, and chokecherry trees.

• The crabapple blossoms on the trees in Craig are beautiful.

• Following the recent rain, hail, and snow, the earthworms came to the top of the ground.

• We can hear the bulls bawling in the early morning hours, apparently a spring thing.

• It’s branding time; first we will help my brother Duane and then we’ll brand ours.

• Ranchers are getting ready to start the irrigation ditches.

• We’re enjoying the volunteer onions pulled from the garden. The garden will be cultivated soon.

• It’s time to clean out my flower pots and to start looking for volunteer “Prairie Flowers.”



• Although the weather is warming up, some snowy days are still possible.

Enjoy May 2017!