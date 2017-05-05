Over a Cup of Coffee: Fix-ahead breakfasts

With branding, moving cattle to summer pasture, and other May chores, we’re apt to have family members here overnight. That means cooking nutritious and quick breakfasts. So featured in this week’s column are two breakfast casseroles that you can make the day before, refrigerate overnight, and bake early the next morning.

Overnight Egg Casserole

8 slices of bread, cubed

¾ pound cheddar cheese, shredded

1 ½ pounds sausage, browned

4 eggs, beaten

2 ½ cups milk

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Place cubed bread in a greased baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Drain the fat from the browned sausage. Add crumbled sausage over the bread and cheese. Beat eggs, milk, and soup. Pour over the sausage. Refrigerate overnight and then bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Breakfast Casserole

6 slices of bread

8 eggs

1 pound ground sausage, browned

6 slices American cheese

3 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish. Lay bread on the bottom, then slices of cheese on top, browned sausage next. Beat eggs and milk, salt, pepper, and mustard. Pour over the top of the sausage. Refrigerate overnight. Put the dish in a cold oven (not preheated) and bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 90 minutes, until the center is set.

Our family also enjoys reheating breakfast burritos that we make ahead. The filling is usually hash browns, crumbled sausage or ham, and scrambled eggs, but families can make the burritos using their favorite ingredients. Do any of you have a recipe for breakfast burritos? If you do, or if you have other favorite recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.

Enjoy your breakfast!