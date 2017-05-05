Netflix series 'romanticizes teen suicide,' says Moffat County School District letter to parents

— A new TV series released by Netflix on March 31 is stirring national controversy and pointed conversations about teen suicide, leading Moffat County School District to send a letter sent to parents this week addressing concerns raised by the show.

The series "13 Reasons Why" follows a high school boy who tries to unravel the mystery of why a female peer committed suicide through a series of cassette tapes she recorded before she died. Critics worry that the show both romanticizes teen suicide, and could even serve as a "how-to" guide to vulnerable teens because of graphic depictions.

“It could be construed as romanticizing or glamorizing teen suicide, and obviously that’s not what we want in terms of kids who might be at risk,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich, who penned the letter in cooperation with Northwest Colorado Health, Mind Springs Health, Memorial Regional Health and other local organizations.

The letter encourages parents to discuss the series with their kids if they’ve already watched it, but recommends that kids don’t watch it if they haven’t already, per the advice of several mental health organizations.

“Critics have expressed concerns that the series doesn’t treat the very real problem of teen suicide seriously or realistically,” Ulrich stated in the letter. “Unfortunately, this could lead young people who may be at risk to utilize the actions portrayed in the show.”

Amy Peck, chief nursing officer for The Memorial Hospital and also a parent, participated in meetings with the district to draft the letter, and said her seventh-grade son has been hearing a lot about the show from his peers.

“It’s a hot topic at the middle school right now,” Peck said, who also oversees nursing for the school district. “I just think it’s important for parents to educate themselves on it.”

Peck ultimately wants the message to reach kids that they can get help if they ever need it.

“Whether you choose to let your child watch it or not, (it’s important) to have those conversations, to see where your child is, to help them realize there is always support,” Peck said. “There are a lot of sad children out there and it’s just important to get the message out that there’s help available.”

The show is rated for mature audiences, and Ulrich hopes parents will take notice if their kids are watching it without them. Other Western Slope superintendents have been addressing the show in their districts, he said, and it was clear Moffat County School District needed to weigh in.

“We’re sufficiently concerned that we feel this should be on every parents’ radar,” he said. “We’ll never know if a parent gets this letter and asks that one simple question to a vulnerable teen and (that teen) takes a different path because that one question was asked. That’s why I feel like it’s so important.”

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or has expressed suicidal thoughts, Mind Springs Health has a 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-888-207-4004, or text TALK to 38255.

