Moffat County soccer concludes season: Craig Sports Briefs for May 6, 2017

Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer ended its season Tuesday with a 9-0 loss on the road against Coal Ridge, which follows a 4-1 defeat April 28 in Rangely.

MCHS finished the year 2-13 overall.

Bulldog baseball to finish schedule Monday

Moffat County High School baseball will host its final regular season games this Monday against Roaring Fork at the Craig Middle School field, 915 Yampa Ave.

Junior varsity plays at 4 p.m., with Senior Night recognition leading into the varsity game against the Rams.

Most recently, the Bulldogs took a 14-4 loss Wednesday in Basalt, as well a 9-4 defeat to Gunnison April 28, which took place in Grand Junction.

Last chance to register for Craig Sea Sharks

Youth swimming program Craig Sea Sharks will host its final days of registration this Monday and Wednesday for the summer season.

Parents and athletes can visit with coaches and sign up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County High pool, 900 Finley Lane. This is also the final chance to order team swimwear.

For more information on costs and athlete requirements, call 970-824-6314 or visit the Craig Sea Sharks Facebook page.

Soccer registration open

Craig Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for youth soccer.

The summer sport will host teams in age groups for boys and girls ranging from 5 to 15, with practices beginning June 19 and games Tuesdays and Thursdays at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane.

New this year are mandatory skill assessment days hosted May 15 and 16.

The cost is $45 per player with a May 10 deadline. Late registration will be available and will include a $15 fee.

Parks and Rec will also join the Moffat County High School soccer program to host the MCHS Soccer Clinic for players ages 5 and older May 20 at Woodbury Sports Complex.

Young players will have the chance to develop their skills in the sport alongside high school athletes.

The cost is $25, including lunch and a t-shirt, and the deadline to register is May 12. For every participant, Parks and Rec will donate $5 to the MCHS program.

For more information, visit Craig Parks and Recreation at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.