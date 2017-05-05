Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School choirs to perform spring concert

The Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School choir programs will host a combined performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Admission is free for the spring concert, which will include a variety of music, including cultural pieces, folk songs and popular tunes, performed in a cappella and traditional formats.

Grace Pomeleo, who directs both the MCHS and CMS groups, said the show will also feature a plethora of student soloists and will also include a combined set by high school and middle school singers, amounting to about 130 voices.

“It’s really going to be exciting to see all the vocal groups at once,” she said. “It’s also going to be great for the middle-schoolers to be on the big stage and for the high-schoolers to support the younger kids.”

For more information, call 970-824-7036.