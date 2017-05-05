Moffat County FFA reaps rewards with wins at state competition

— While Moffat County High School’s Future Farmers of America participants are busy learning valuable agriculture and life skills, they’re also raking in the awards from district and state competitions.

Two MCHS teams — Ag Mechanics and Forestry — won first place at state competitions in the past two weeks, earning themselves a spot at the national FFA competition in October. They’re the first teams from MCHS to do so since 2010.

“They outperformed every expectation we set for them,” said first-year ag teacher Ray Sanders. “I’m very proud of them.”

Moffat County High School FFA Colorado State FFA Career Development Events Ag Mechanics — Gold Team and State Champion Individual awards High overall — John T. Peroulis Fourth high — Kelton Villard Silver Award — Elias Peroulis, Carlin King Meat Carcass Evaluation 4th High Team — High Silver team Individual awards Dalton Greenwood — 6th high overall, gold award Chris Hill — High silver Maddie Coutts — Bronze award Land Evaluation Bronze team Individual awards Colby Beckett — 5th high, gold award Horse Evaluation Bronze team Individual awards Payton Voloshin — Gold award Mattie Jo Duzik — Bronze award Vet Science Bronze team Individual awards Zoey Hammer — Silver Kinley McIntyre — Bronze award Livestock Evaluation Individual awards Alex Hamilton — Bronze award Farm Business Individual awards Zach Patterson — Bronze award

A total of 34 students attended the state competition, which concluded Tuesday in Fort Collins, while the Forestry team competed the week before.

Senior John T. Peroulis led the Ag Mechanics team to victory by clinching the highest score in the state, also reportedly the highest score that one competition administrator had seen in his 14 years of overseeing the event.

Juniors Kelton Villard and Elias Peroulis and sophomore Carlin King are also part of the winning team, which was presented with 20 scenarios requiring them to exercise skills in farm equipment and motor repairs, welding, plumbing and other areas. They were given 15 minutes to tackle each scenario.

“It’s a huge learning experience,” Elias Peroulis said.

Villard added that state gave them the opportunity to learn about equipment and scenarios they don’t have at their own ag shop.

John T. Peroulis is headed for University of Wyoming in the fall to study mechanical engineering, but he plans to train with his team this summer and make the trip to Indianapolis for nationals in October.

The Forestry team — consisting of seniors Ryan Zimmerman and Jadon Coutts, junior Colby Beckett and sophomores Grady Anson and Jared Baker — also outshone the competition by demonstrating an exceptional grasp of skills in forest, rangeland and natural resource management. The experience even prompted Zimmerman to attend college in order to study natural resources.

“I just really enjoyed doing it,” Zimmerman said, who originally planned to train to work as an electrical lineman after high school. “That, and I’d like working outside all of the time.”

Competitions aside, the boys lit up when asked what role FFA and the ag program served in their education, something Sanders witnesses every day in his students.

“For some kids, this is the only class they look forward to,” he said. “It gives them a break in their school day… They get to work with their hands.”

