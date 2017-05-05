Moffat County High School Future Farmers of America took two first place team titles at the state competition in Ag Mechanics and Forestry, the first wins since 2010. Both teams will be headed for nationals in October. From left to right: Carlin King and Elias Peroulis (Ag Mechanics); Jadon Coutts, Colby Beckett, Ryan Zimmerman and Jared Baker (Forestry); Kelton Villard (Ag Mechanics), Grady Anson (Forestry) and John T. Peroulis (Ag Mechanics).

Photo by Lauren Blair

Moffat County FFA reaps rewards with wins at state competition

By Lauren Blair

Friday, May 5, 2017

Craig — While Moffat County High School’s Future Farmers of America participants are busy learning valuable agriculture and life skills, they’re also raking in the awards from district and state competitions.

Two MCHS teams — Ag Mechanics and Forestry — won first place at state competitions in the past two weeks, earning themselves a spot at the national FFA competition in October. They’re the first teams from MCHS to do so since 2010.

“They outperformed every expectation we set for them,” said first-year ag teacher Ray Sanders. “I’m very proud of them.”

Moffat County High School FFA

Colorado State FFA Career Development Events

Ag Mechanics — Gold Team and State Champion

Individual awards

High overall — John T. Peroulis

Fourth high — Kelton Villard

Silver Award — Elias Peroulis, Carlin King

Meat Carcass Evaluation

4th High Team — High Silver team

Individual awards

Dalton Greenwood — 6th high overall, gold award

Chris Hill — High silver

Maddie Coutts — Bronze award

Land Evaluation

Bronze team

Individual awards

Colby Beckett — 5th high, gold award

Horse Evaluation

Bronze team

Individual awards

Payton Voloshin — Gold award

Mattie Jo Duzik — Bronze award

Vet Science

Bronze team

Individual awards

Zoey Hammer — Silver

Kinley McIntyre — Bronze award

Livestock Evaluation

Individual awards

Alex Hamilton — Bronze award

Farm Business

Individual awards

Zach Patterson — Bronze award

A total of 34 students attended the state competition, which concluded Tuesday in Fort Collins, while the Forestry team competed the week before.

Senior John T. Peroulis led the Ag Mechanics team to victory by clinching the highest score in the state, also reportedly the highest score that one competition administrator had seen in his 14 years of overseeing the event.

Juniors Kelton Villard and Elias Peroulis and sophomore Carlin King are also part of the winning team, which was presented with 20 scenarios requiring them to exercise skills in farm equipment and motor repairs, welding, plumbing and other areas. They were given 15 minutes to tackle each scenario.

“It’s a huge learning experience,” Elias Peroulis said.

Villard added that state gave them the opportunity to learn about equipment and scenarios they don’t have at their own ag shop.

John T. Peroulis is headed for University of Wyoming in the fall to study mechanical engineering, but he plans to train with his team this summer and make the trip to Indianapolis for nationals in October.

The Forestry team — consisting of seniors Ryan Zimmerman and Jadon Coutts, junior Colby Beckett and sophomores Grady Anson and Jared Baker — also outshone the competition by demonstrating an exceptional grasp of skills in forest, rangeland and natural resource management. The experience even prompted Zimmerman to attend college in order to study natural resources.

“I just really enjoyed doing it,” Zimmerman said, who originally planned to train to work as an electrical lineman after high school. “That, and I’d like working outside all of the time.”

Competitions aside, the boys lit up when asked what role FFA and the ag program served in their education, something Sanders witnesses every day in his students.

“For some kids, this is the only class they look forward to,” he said. “It gives them a break in their school day… They get to work with their hands.”

Contact Lauren Blair at 970-875-1795 or lblair@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @LaurenBNews.

