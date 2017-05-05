Helicopter landing part of health and wellness day for Craig’s Boys & Girls Club

Craig kids are in for an afternoon of learning, beginning with a pretty big thrill.

As part of a health and wellness day sponsored by Memorial Regional Health Foundation at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, Classic Air Medical will touch down one of its helicopters at 4 p.m. Tuesday near the club’s headquarters at 1324 E. Highway 40.

Kids will be free to explore the machinery to learn more about the process of emergency airlifts.

Craig Unit Director Kari Neuman said she expects just seeing the mechanical whirlybird in action will be enjoyable for club members, though it’s only part of a larger goal.

The day will be devoted to learning important health information.

“We’re going to have the whole day around taking care of your body and knowing what to do in an emergency and knowing who to call,” she said. “The whole experience will be really cool, and they’ll be learning things that could save them in a fun way that makes it engaging to hear it from professionals.”

A news release from MRH Foundation stated that Classic Air representatives will provide First Aid and CPR training, among other crucial topics, while the Foundation will provide Chapstick and sunscreen as a reminder for children to take care of themselves in the upcoming summer heat.

For more information, call 970-826-2424 or 970-826-0411.