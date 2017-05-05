Healthy eating: Yampa Valley stir fry

Yampa Valley beef and vegetable stir fry

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1/2 pound local lean beef or pork (sliced thinly against the grain)

2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided

7 cups chopped vegetables (like carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) or 24 ounces frozen stir fry vegetables, thawed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups cooked brown rice

Combine ginger, garlic powder, soy sauce, and water in a small bowl. Place the meat in a sealable plastic bag, and pour 1/4 cup of the soy sauce mixture over the top (the rest will be used later in the recipe.) Push excess air out the bag, seal and set it in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan or wok. Remove meat from the marinade, discard liquid, and place the meat in the hot pan. Quickly stir until all of the meat is brown, about 3 minutes. Remove meat from pan, set aside and cover. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan on high heat. When oil is hot, add chopped vegetables. Stir and cook until tender (about five minutes). Add cornstarch to the reserved soy sauce/ ginger mixture and stir until smooth. Return meat to the pan when vegetables are tender. Add cornstarch mixture and cook for about 2 minutes until the sauce begins to bubble. Serve over brown rice. Serves four.



Adapted from Iowa State University Extension — Spend Smart. Eat Smart. website.