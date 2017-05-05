Fitness Tip: Increase core strength with situps

If you’re looking to strengthen your core muscles for better posture or for tight abs, try incorporating sit-ups into your workout routine.

Doing sit-ups regularly eventually will help bring definition to your abdominal area.

“Situps target your abdominal muscles — particularly the rectus abdominis — while pushups also aid in strengthening your core muscles, which are engaged while helping to support and stabilize your body. A strong core will help you carry out other activities with more ease, such as lifting a box or playing tennis,” stated an article on Livestrong.com.

Start small, with three repetitions of 10. Slowly increase the number of situps. Don't tuck your chin, and be sure to use your stomach muscles to pull you up, not your arms, back or neck.