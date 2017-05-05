Ewe and Me and A Cup O' Tea Saturday: Education briefs

Have tea and snacks with award winning author Sue Batton Leonard who will introduce her new book "Sew the Heart." There will be farm fun for all ages, sheep, alpaca, chickens and their babies. Learn about ranching, shearing and how yarn is made. Cost is $15 per person including a copy of the book or $7 for tea only. Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Yampa Valley Fiberworks, 41180 North Highway 13, Craig.

D.A.R.E. Week Monday to May 12

D.A.R.E. teaches students decision making for safe and health living. Dress up events will be held each day of the week. And on Monday and Tuesday, McDonalds in Craig is holding fundraisers. Visit between 4 and 7 p.m. for a chance to win $400 in cash and prizes for your school.

PAC Fundraiser ends Tuesday

The Axis Steel PAC the Bin scrap metal recycling fundraiser is on now until May 9. Axis Steel is collecting Junk Metal as a fundraiser for Parent Advisory Councils (PAC). Each school has a roll off dumpster in the parking lot to collect junk metal. Every school receives money based on the weight of the metal donated for that school. The school that collects the most wins a $500 bonus.

Items that cannot be accepted include:

• Any tank, machine or other item containing gas or diesel fuel.

• Transformers, ballasts, capacitors or any other item containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB).

• Used oil filters

• Radioactive material

• Explosives

• Asbestos

• Any tank canister or bottle unless a hole has been cut in it and the valve has been removed.

• Used barrels, unless the top is off, it is whole and not crushed, and it has been rinsed.

• Any other potentially hazardous material or materials containing oil or sludge.

Items that can be dropped off in the bins include: aluminum cans, lawn mowers, scrap iron, exercise equipment, appliances, trampolines, brass, copper and just about anything metal.

Junk cars and old batteries should be taken directly to Axis Steel at 802 East Second Place.

For more information call Axis Steel at 970-824-3256.

Registration for Reach Your Peak Summer Camps open

Registration is open for Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Reach Your Peak Summer Camps. Camps are available in Craig, Rangely, Meeker and Oak Creek for middle and high school-aged students.

This year’s camps include: Lego Mindstorm Robotics Camp, Middle School Theater Camp, Digital Art Camp, Hire Me First Camp, Middle School Photography Camp, Middle School Entrepreneurship Camp, Middle School Entrepreneurship Camp, High School Photography Camp, Film School Camp, Paleontology Summer Camp, Leadership Challenge Camp and Math in Motion. Prices vary and scholarships are available.

More information and instructions for registration can be found at www.cncc.edu/youthprograms.

CNCC Community Education grows, enrollment now open for summer

Enrollment in CNCC’s community education increased this year by about 94 percent compared to the spring semester last year. Registration has opened for summer classes.

See the complete schedule and how to register at: cncc.edu/academics/community-education/craig/

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• May 11: Mother’s Day

• May 18: Police

• May 25: Summer Reading Program Kickoff — Hooray for Summer

The ‘Check-Out Colorado State Parks’ program is expanding

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the "Check-Out Colorado State Parks" program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to “check out” along with an activity backpack.

The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library's renewal policy.

Check it out at a nearby library. Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.