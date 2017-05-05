Dig in for summer at Yampa Valley Golf Course with Dirthog Scramble

The summer season is coming up at Yampa Valley Golf Course, and the time is now to get your name attached to some of the big events, as well as contributing to the course’s celebration of a special anniversary.

The Dirthog Scramble serves as the tee-up to YVGC’s summer tournament schedule as golfers hit the links May 13 for the first of many rounds of competition.

The Dirthog features a shotgun format beginning at 9 a.m. for four-person teams of men and women, with a cost of $50 per person or $200 per team.

There will be prizes, including payouts for net and gross scores. Scores for net are determined by adding the three highest handicap scores for a team, dividing by 12, then adding the result to half the lowest handicap.

The deadline to sign up is May 10.

The full offerings of YVGC are available, including the driving range. The course is partnering with Colorado Northwestern Community College for upcoming classes for all ages.

Plans to offer the courses in May have been rescheduled for later in the summer, likely in June, said Desiree Moore, CNCC’s director of community education.

The course’s TGIF schedule will also be starting in the coming weeks, offering evening sessions that commence the weekend complete with a theme.

May 19’s Pirates Night will be the first, providing a two-person scramble. Additional dress-up events will be Cowboys and Indians, hippies and Hawaiian luau as the summer continues.

Yampa Valley’s trademark event comes in mid-June, with registration now open for the Cottonwood Classic, celebrating its 50th year.

The tournament runs from June 22 to 25, starting with a Thursday practice round and Callaway demo day. A Calcutta format will take place on the opening day, as well as a Saturday dinner and special contests each day of competition.

Registration is $180 per player, and the field is limited to 150 golfers. A full lineup will amount to a $12,000 purse, and payouts go to the net and gross winners of each flight, including championship and senior flights.

Players must have USGA handicap and GHIN information available. Players under 18 are allowed, provided they have a certified index of 6.2 or less and are required to play with the championship flight.

Entries close at 5 p.m. June 19.

Tournament organizers are also hoping for additional touches from the community to commemorate the Cottonwood’s Golden Jubilee, including providing photos or other memorabilia from the past five decades.

“We just hope everyone can help up celebrate 50 years and make it special,” said Bob Mueller, course professional.

For more information on registration for YVGC’s summer events call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.

