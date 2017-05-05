Clerk’s Corner: Quotes of inspiration

May is a month of ceremonies, celebrations and fun. It’s a month where it’s common to celebrate weddings, Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby and high school graduations!

High School graduation is one of the important milestones in a person’s life. It is a time when young adults are able to begin exploring the real world as they spread their wings and fly! The Colorado County Clerk’s Association recognizes and appreciates the talents and values of the youth of Colorado. Scholarship awards have been established for graduating high school seniors who wish to further their education. The state is divided into four regions and each region selects a recipient to receive a $1,000 scholarship award. More than 30 applications were received by the western region this year. Each county clerk submits their top two applications from their county to be reviewed by the entire region. The recipients are chosen based on grade point average, financial need, community involvement and interest in government, political science, or public service.

This year, the scholarship applications were some of the best I’ve ever read. I am astounded by the character and quality of these students and their bright, outstanding minds. These students are changing the world and doing great things every day. Their essays describe trials and hardships associated with death, accidents, illnesses, suicide and other family dysfunctions that can be attributed to drugs, abandonment, adoptions and financial burdens. Each of these youth has learned to overcome and adapt to their challenges, and they have matured into strong, resilient young adults. These are some of their words:

“Everyone will undergo tragedy and a hardship, the difference between all of us is how we react to it”.



“No one has a perfect life. Life is what it is. There is not a good life, or a bad life, only the life you make.”

“We all learn from hardships and we can either succeed or fail.”

“I am not an exception to the hardships of the world, and it isn’t an excuse for me not to succeed.”

“Learn to value gratitude. There is no destination to happiness, rather a decision to love the life you are living in the moment, because there is so much to be grateful for.”

One student ended the essay by quoting Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

As these graduating high school seniors move on to new things, I wish them all the best. Graduation is only the beginning of life’s journey! They will likely become leaders, travelers, dreamers, innovators, researchers, and experimenters. Our future is bright with these young leaders paving the way. They recognize the value of hard work, education, citizenship, and faith. I believe they will be the glue that holds this nation and our communities together.

Do you have questions or comments? Contact Lila Herod at 970-824-9118 or send an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net. Until next month….Cheers! Lila Herod is the Moffat County Clerk & Recorder.