Weekend Roundup: Dining, diving or horse driving in Moffat County

If you’re hoping to support a good cause for a local family or looking to get in touch with Northwest Colorado’s rustic roots, this is your weekend to do it.

Caring community

A dinner and auction to support the Klein family will take place Friday at Center of Craig. Donated items and from local businesses and artists will be available, and proceeds will benefit the family’s bills for medical treatment for children coping with Chiari malformation.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

Cost: $10 per plate

For more information: Call 970-756-7358, 970-439-8856 or 970-629-0082

Speed on the track and in the pool

Moffat County High School will be the site of multiple sporting events Saturday as the Craig Middle School track and field program hosts its Bulldog Invitational and the MCHS boys swim team hosts its home meet with the D51 Griffins.

When: Track starts at 8:30 a.m., swimming at 10 a.m.

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: Call MCHS at 970-824-7036 or CMS at 970-824-3289

Work those wheels

The Craig Parks and Recreation bicycle rodeo takes place Saturday morning at Woodbury Sports Complex.

Kids ages 6 to 14 can learn bike safety from members of Craig Police Department. Free bike helmets provided by Memorial Regional Health go to the first 50 to register.

When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-826-2004

Don’t be baa-shful

Yampa Valley Fiberworks invites the community to flock to its business for a weekend tea party and book event, “Ewe and Me and a Cup o’ Tea.” Author Sue Batton Leonard will be on hand to discuss her book “Sew the Heart,” complete with tea and snacks.

Fun family activities about farm life will be available, teaching about animals, ranching and the production of yarn.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Valley Fiberworks, 41180 N. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: $15 for admission with book and tea; $7 for tea only

For more information: Call 970-824-9568 or visit yampavalleyfiberworks.com

Horses on the highway

The Great American Horse Drive by Sombrero Ranches will be on display Sunday as cowboys and cowgirls of all walks of herd their equine charges from Big Gulch Ranch west of Craig about 60 miles to greener pastures.

Registration to saddle up for the ride has long been filled up, but there’s no cost to watch the Western tradition in action as horses move along US Highway 40 and through the town of Maybell.

When: Passes through about 9 a.m. to noon Sunday

Where: Highway 40 at Maybell, about 30 miles west of Craig

Cost: Free to observe

For more information: Call 303-442-0258 or visit sombrero.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.