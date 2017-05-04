Breaking News: Rockslide blocks lane west of Milner

— A significant rockslide blocked the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 40 about one mile west of Milner Thursday.

The slide was reported shortly after 11 a.m. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged.

Large boulders the size of cars took out a concrete barrier along the road.

A Colorado Department of Transportation employee was shoveling smaller rocks off the road. A loader was coming to help, but explosives likely will have to be used to clear the entire slide.

Police were directing traffic around the slide. Expect some delays passing through this area Thursday afternoon.

