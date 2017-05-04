Last chance to register for Craig Sea Sharks: Craig Sports Briefs for May 5, 2017

Youth swimming program Craig Sea Sharks will host its final days of registration this Monday and Wednesday for the summer season.

Parents and athletes can visit with coaches and sign up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County High School pool, 900 Finley Lane. This is also the final chance to order team swimwear.

For more information on costs and athlete requirements, call 970-824-6314 or visit the Craig Sea Sharks Facebook page.

Tickets available for Dude Dent ceremony May 25

The awards ceremony for the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award and Outstanding Female Athlete will take place May 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The awards, nominees for which have yet to be decided, honor the top male and female student-athletes at Moffat County High School who have demonstrated excellence in sports, academic achievements and strong character throughout their high school career.

Additional awards for student-athletes will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Tickets to the banquet, which features a taco and fajita buffet, are $15 per person.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Soccer registration open

Craig Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for youth soccer.

The summer sport will host teams in age groups for boys and girls ranging from 5 to 15, with practices beginning June 19 and games Tuesdays and Thursdays at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane.

New this year are mandatory skill assessment days hosted May 15 and 16.

The cost is $45 per player with a May 10 deadline. Late registration will be available and will include a $15 fee.

Parks and Rec will also join the Moffat County High School soccer program to host the MCHS Soccer Clinic for players ages 5 and older May 20 at Woodbury Sports Complex.

Young players will have the chance to develop their skills in the sport alongside high school athletes.

The cost is $25, including lunch and a t-shirt, and the deadline to register is May 12. For every participant, Parks and Rec will donate $5 to the MCHS program.

For more information, visit Craig Parks and Recreation at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.