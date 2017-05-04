Dirt bikers irk Sandrocks landowners in Craig

— The Sandrocks north of Craig have long been a favorite place for residents to take the dog for a walk or head out for a run along the rim of the cliffs.

But most of the land that stretches along the top of the Sandrocks is privately owned, despite a common misperception that it’s public. As the area becomes more heavily used by dirt bikes, four-wheelers and other types of motorized recreational vehicles, private landowners are growing increasingly frustrated.

“Landowners are getting distressed because it’s destroying their property,” said Craig Chief of Police Walt Vanatta. “And it’s getting worse. There are a lot of kids who are riding dirt bikes up there.”

With more enforcement, users of the area could be fined for trespassing on private property.

Landowner Chuck Cobb hopes it doesn’t come to that. He doesn’t mind people walking and running on his land, but said that motorized vehicles are taking a major toll.

“People that have gone up there have pretty much ruined at least my land, and are starting to destroy some of the other private properties up there as well,” said Cobb, whose family has owned 18 lots on the Sandrocks for at least 30 years.

“They’re causing some pretty serious erosion problems... You can imagine your front yard if you had a dirt bike on it for a day, what it would look like,” he said.

Noise is also becoming a more frequent nuisance to nearby residents.

“Almost every house along that block has complained about the noise of the bikes,” Vanatta said, referring to the neighborhood north of the Sandrocks.

Most dirt bike users enter the area from Finley Lane near Moffat County High School or from North Ranney Street to the north.

The county owns a small parcel of land in the area and the city also owns a 22-acre parcel of land on top of the Sandrocks, including a water tank that stores city drinking water. City staff have made some efforts to curb the problem, including barricades at certain access points and signs barring motorized vehicles, but many users ignore them.

“The bottom line is that people don’t respect other people’s property,” said Randy Call, Road and Bridge director for the city.

Cobb would like to see the area closed to motor vehicles, but enforcement remains the biggest hurdle.

