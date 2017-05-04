Danielle Elkins: Should smoking pot on your front porch be allowed?

Marijuana remains a controversial issue in Craig, with several residents vehemently opposed to retail sales of it and others in full support.

The controversy surrounding cannabis extends past Craig, however — Colorado lawmakers remain divided on whether folks in the state should be allowed to smoke pot in places like their front porches, where they’re on their own property but the smoke could reach public areas.

A May 3 article from The Denver Post says Senate Bill 184 would forbid marijuana use in areas where “a substantial number of the public” has unrestricted access, like parks and sidewalks. The latest version, which was debated Wednesday, went a step further by banning marijuana use in “a place not protected from unaided observation lawfully made from outside its perimeter.”

“My concern continues to be that in urban and suburban areas, property lines are so close that children walking up and down sidewalks that are not 15 feet from (a home). And frankly, it is a crime in Colorado to do a lot of things on your front porch, no matter how much you own that property,” Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs was quoted in the story.

Others who support legalization argued that property rights win in this situation.

I don’t use marijuana, but I wouldn’t say that I’m completely opposed to legalization. After all, very near and dear to me suffers from crippling rheumatoid arthritis, and I’d much rather see him manage his pain with marijuana than with the pain medications currently prescribed to him because the side effects are almost as terrible as the disease itself.

I believe that legalization for recreational purposes should continue to be left up to states and retail sales to local residents through the voting process.

What I am opposed to is the use of marijuana affecting others. Living in Colorado, I’ve been exposed to the smell of pot a few times while outside, which led me to the discovery that its strong smell gives me an instant headache and a strange burning sensation in my throat similar to heart burn.

Yes, marijuana’s effects on me are inconvenient but mild. However, much like Sen. Lois Court, D-Denver, I don’t like the idea of the potential impact on children in some areas of the state if the definition of “open and public” isn’t formed to take into consideration the possibility of pot smoke reaching their lungs in neighborhoods with close property lines.

If the bill doesn’t pass, defining “open and public” will continue to be left up to local governments. It would be nice to see a statewide definition, as I’m sure folks in Craig, like myself, often travel to other areas of the state.

It may seem petty and ridiculous to some marijuana users that this debate is happening, as they enjoy cannabis. However, it’s important to take into consideration the rights of non-users who may choose to avoid marijuana because it makes them uncomfortable, because they have children or because it doesn’t fit their religious or personal beliefs.

I agree that property rights win in this situation — my body is my property and although I respect the rights of others to use marijuana, I don’t want it in my body.