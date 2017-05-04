Craig briefs: Bike to School Day slated for Wednesday

Thousands of children across Colorado will be strapping on helmets and filling up bike racks for the sixth annual National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 10.



“This year’s participation in Bike to School Day is as exciting as ever,” Colorado Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Program Manager Leslie Feuerborn said in a statement. “Support for events across Colorado from Campo to Carbondale and Salida to Sterling and all along the Front Range is inspiring, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how many communities and families are coming together to promote safe bicycling to school on this one day.”

May also is National Bike Month. Students, along with parents, teachers and community leaders, will be bicycling or walking to and from school throughout the month so drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious. Distracted driving is a common cause of crashes so motorists are urged to put down their cell phone, keep their eyes on the road and watch for children near roadways.

Bike to School events are designed to create safer routes for bicycling and walking, and emphasize the importance of increasing physical activity among children, cyclist and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

For additional information, please Leslie Feuerborn at 303-757-9088 or leslie.feuerborn@state.co.us.

Moffat County Library to be closed Tuesday

Moffat County Library in Craig will be closed on Tuesday, May 9. It will re-open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.