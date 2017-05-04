Church vandalism: On the record for May 3

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 3

7:29 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault or harassment involving an ex.

10:12 a.m. At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A sprinkler head and a ‘no trespassing’ sign were damaged.

10:37 a.m. At the North Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of fraud. Clerks received two counterfeit $50 bills.

6:46 p.m. On the 600 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary that turned out to be a civil situation between two sisters.

6:50 p.m. On the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. Officers determined it was verbal only.

11:37 p.m. On the 800 block of Taylor Street, officer responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A woman heard what she thought was her screen door being opened. Officers did not find anyone.