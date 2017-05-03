Shirtless male chasing boys: On the record for May 2

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 2

8:14 a.m. On the 300 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a disturbance between a parent and a student.

9 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers took a report of criminal mischief that occurred on April 18.

9:19 a.m. Officers investigated a report of suspected child abuse.

12:51 p.m. On the 900 block of Ledford Court, officers responded to a report of a scam call claiming to be from the IRS.

2:34 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female party was sending nasty texts to another female party.

3:53 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. A resident was outside yelling and talking to himself, when another resident came outside, told him to shut up, and then hit him. A witness called the police and the 30-year-old man was arrested for third-degree assault.

7:09 p.m. At McDonald’s, officers responded to a report of a male party with no shirt on chasing about 10 boys in the parking lot. He appeared older than the others and then took off in a maroon car.

10:57 p.m. At the stoplight near Walmart, officers responded to a report of a minor car crash. The other vehicle involved was not found.