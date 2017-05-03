Shirtless male chasing boys: On the record for May 2

Craig Police Department
Tuesday, May 2
8:14 a.m. On the 300 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a disturbance between a parent and a student.
9 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers took a report of criminal mischief that occurred on April 18.
9:19 a.m. Officers investigated a report of suspected child abuse.
12:51 p.m. On the 900 block of Ledford Court, officers responded to a report of a scam call claiming to be from the IRS.
2:34 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female party was sending nasty texts to another female party.
3:53 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. A resident was outside yelling and talking to himself, when another resident came outside, told him to shut up, and then hit him. A witness called the police and the 30-year-old man was arrested for third-degree assault.
7:09 p.m. At McDonald’s, officers responded to a report of a male party with no shirt on chasing about 10 boys in the parking lot. He appeared older than the others and then took off in a maroon car.
10:57 p.m. At the stoplight near Walmart, officers responded to a report of a minor car crash. The other vehicle involved was not found.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID