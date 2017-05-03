Moffat County High School coach, teacher under investigation

— A Moffat County High School teacher and coach is on administrative leave while the school district and Craig Police Department investigate unknown allegations.

Parents of MCHS boys baseball athletes received an email from Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Rich Houghton Tuesday informing them that the team would be under the direction of interim head coach Keith Gille for the remainder of the season, replacing coach Justin Folley.

“We know that the past several days have been a whirlwind surrounding the situation with our Varsity Baseball Team,” the letter stated. “Please be assured that we are keeping the best interests of your student athlete in mind throughout this difficult time.”

Folley has been a teacher and coach with Moffat County School District since 2008, starting at Craig Middle School before moving to the high school.

Neither school administrators nor police would confirm that Folley was the subject of the investigation.

“I can confirm that an MCSD teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave,” said Superintendent David Ulrich.

The teacher has been on leave since late last week, Ulrich said, but he could not comment as to why.

“The nature of the investigation is not something I can comment on,” Ulrich said.

Craig Police Cmdr. Bill Leonard likewise acknowledged that an investigation had been ongoing for approximately a week.

“I can confirm that we have an investigation with a staff at the high school, but I won’t confirm who it is at this point,” Leonard said.

Officials don’t yet know when the investigation will be complete.

“It would be inappropriate for me to speculate about how long it might take,” Ulrich said. “I would want anybody to keep in mind that the leave is being done to facilitate the integrity of the process and it does not indicate any determination of misconduct upon the employee involved."

Folley said he was "not at liberty to comment" on anything at the moment.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story as more information becomes available.