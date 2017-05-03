CNCC athletes returning for new season of Spartan soccer

The rosters are still growing for Colorado Northwestern Community College’s sophomore season for men’s and women’s soccer teams, including bringing back Spartans who are sophomores in the classroom.

Randa Reed and Wendy Gomez signed Wednesday for another year with CNCC soccer, both of whom played for the program during its inaugural 2016 season.

“I got really attached to this team, and it had a big impact on my life when I started college,” Reed said of her decision to return.

Gomez agreed, adding that her long love for the sport prompted her to keep going.

“It’s so fun to play, you get to meet new people and make a new family,” she said.

Reed will be pursuing associate’s degrees in both psychology and aviation technology, and Gomez looks to complete the courses needed for a two-year degree.

Coach Joe Eades said the pair brought a great deal to the team their first year, Gomez a defender and Reed a midfielder and utility player.

“The pace and intensity of the game, I think they understand,” he said. “Wendy is going to be a great defender, and Randa is a great team captain, and she does anything you ask her to.”

Though both Spartan teams struggled to find a win in their opening season, bringing back players who have already experienced college sports will be key.

“There’s obviously a high jump to the next level, and I think that opened their eyes,” he said.

Eades currently oversees the program and will be the men’s coach this fall, CNCC in the process of hiring a women’s coach. The Spartan men’s recently brought back two athletes as well, with second-year players Dumar Perez and Jonathan Marroquin committing in March for another go.

Eades is also seeking to sign upcoming Moffat County High School graduates interested in college soccer. Kaylynn Haefs, who will finish her time at MCHS this month, signed with CNCC in January.

Parties from Steamboat Springs, Rangely, Denver and beyond are also in line to play for the teams, Eades said. Practice sessions will take place this summer, and games will take place at Loudy-Simpson Park in the fall.

“It’s a process, but slowly but surely we’re getting through each part and we’ll be ready to rock,” he said.

