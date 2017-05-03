Books take kids around the world with literacy program in Craig

Moffat County fourth and fifth graders have traversed the literacy world through a Craig Rotary Club-sponsored program called Passport to Reading.

Now in its eighth year, the goal is to put different genres of books in front of kids who often feel bored or stuck on one topic.

At the beginning of each school year, fourth and fifth graders receive a passport and are given stamps for books read in various genres.

“It makes it fun to read. It entices them to read. A lot of kids may not know they like to read until they do this program. Maybe they were reading the wrong genres,” said Joe Padon, who teaches at Moffat County High School and is also in charge of Passport to Reading for elementary school kids.

Craig Rotary held an end-of-the-year barbecue Wednesday for 170 elementary students who successfully completed the program.

“I think (Passport to Reading) is hugely successful. It’s a vision of Jim Neton, who was frustrated with students who only read certain genres,” said Craig Rotary member Len Browning. “And unintentionally, really what happened is the school district realized they had little material on Colorado history and other genres.”

Moffat County School District actually has increased the variety of literature it offers students in the last eight years, Browning said.

Neton passed the Passport to Reading baton — and stamps — to Padon three years ago.

The top four students who received the most stamps and points throughout the school year were rewarded with Kindle Fires on Wednesday, including Aya Weston from Ridgeview Elementary, Owen Gifford of Sunset Elementary, Josephina Kuberry from Sandrock Elementary and Megan Neton, also from Sunset.

This year, only three of the four elementary schools participated, Browning said, highlighting that East Elementary did not allow students to partake.

“If I were a fourth- and fifth-grade parent at East, I’d be livid,” Browning said.

Rotary, Moffat County Human Resource Council and Friends of Moffat County Education all contributed roughly $6,000 to the program, Padon said.