When will it warm up in Craig?

Spring sprung in March, so why is it still cold, snowy and rainy in Craig and when will it change?

“Right now, we have the last of a series of storms moving through the area,” said Michael Charnick, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Grand Junction. “That’s going to be moving out of the area (Tuesday night and Wednesday). After that, it’s going to get warmer.”

Does that mean Craig residents can switch to flip flops this weekend? The answer is yes.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach 70 degrees, will continue to climb Friday into the mid-70s and peak at about 78 degrees on Saturday, according to National Weather Service data.

Sunday’s high temperature is projected to be 73 degrees.

Although many Craigites are tired of the cloudy, wet weather, farmers are thrilled.

“It’s great. You never want to complain about rain if you’re a farmer, because you’ll never get it again,” said Moffat County wheat farmer Wayne Counts.

As far as snow pack, runoff and water depth of the Yampa and White rivers, they’re currently at about 88 percent of normal runoff, Charnick said.

“We’re actually a little bit below where we should be this time of year, but not by much,” he said. “At our current pace, we’re probably going to remain at that 80 to 90 percent normal. If we get a late season snowstorm, that can bring us back up to normal.”