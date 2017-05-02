Strange odors: On the record, jail report for April 30 to May 1

Craig Police Department

Sunday, April 30

1:48 a.m. On Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a drug incident. A woman smelled strange odors coming from an apartment near her and was concerned her neighbor may be doing drugs.

2:25 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in a juvenile passenger being cited for alcohol.

5:29 a.m. On the 400 block of Stout, officers responded to a report of possible verbal domestic violence. The parties were separated for the night.

5:50 a.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were cited for minor in possession.

9:46 a.m. On the 100 block of Barker Street, a house was egged.

11:39 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute between two parties.

11:47 a.m. At the Village Inn parking lot, officers responded to a report of a male party cussing at people. He was warned.

1:58 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a man who was injured trying to break up a dog fight. He was checked by an ambulance crew.

4:53 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a possible fight between a group of young people. No one was found by officers.

6:42 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between two male parties. A 52-year-old male was arrested violation of a restraining order.

10:02 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of possible verbal domestic violence. A man and woman were contacted and it was verbal only.

10:52 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway child. The boy later returned home on his own.

Monday, May 1

8:29 a.m. At the Craig Conoco on West Victory Way, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in arrest of 22-year-old male party for lack of insurance, driving without a valid license and method of turning.

10:04 a.m. On the 0 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report vandalism. A window on a vehicle was broken and $3 to $4 cash was taken from the center console

11:07 a.m. At Ocean Pearl, officers responded to a report of a burglary. Someone had entered the back door when it was closed and stolen some quarters.

11:25 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime against a child.

1:19 p.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, officers recovered two empty baggies a man found in his yard that he believed were drug-related.

4:43 p.m. At a residence, officers took a report of a stolen elephant baby swing.

10:08 p.m. At West Fourth Street and School Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old female for possession schedule I/II drugs, driving under restraint and no insurance.

10:17 p.m. At the A1 Laundromat, officers responded to a report of two suspicious males. Officers contacted them at East Kum & Go.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, April 25

Shayanne Dee Pritchard, 24, transient, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order and resisting arrest.

Wednesday, April 26

Ryan Jacob Staley, 42, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving a defective or unsafe vehicle, open alcoholic beverage and lack of insurance.

Austin Phillip Wisecup, 22, of Oak Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to disorderly conduct.

Thursday, April 27

Stefan Mathew Pacheco, 23, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, changing lanes when unsafe, speeding and lack of insurance.

Friday, April 28

Alfredo Manuel Figueroa-Reyes, 50, of Aurora, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sunday, April 30

Xavier Martin Funk, 27, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Stuart Paul Ridenour, 52, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Ramon Francisco Chavez, 22, transient, was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ashley Marie Steadman, 26, of Grand Junction, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation.