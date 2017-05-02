Prather’s Pick: A novel that's a mystery and much more

There’s a lot going on in “The Unseen World,” this week’s new novel for adults. In fact, it’s almost too much, and yet I don’t know how it could be written any other way. The novel was written by Liz Moore and published by W.W. Norton Company in 2016.

The central character of the novel is Ada Sibelius who has never gotten to know her surrogate mother, a “hippie-ish” woman named Birdie Averback. Ada’s father, David, is an eccentric but brilliant man who is director of a computer laboratory. Except for the first few years, when Ada was cared for by a nanny, David has raised her alone.

Ada was home-schooled. David gave her challenging homework in subjects such as literature, French and history. Now that she is 12 years old she goes to the computer lab with her father. Ada knows just about as much as the graduate students about the research going on at the lab.

The primary research of interest at the Steiner Laboratory is natural language processing, the ability of machines to interpret and produce human language. In the 1960s David wrote a program called ELIZA, a computer that “talked” but posed only questions, one after the other and gave no answers. Eventually a chatbox program named ELIXR was created. Ada was a big part of this program.

As the novel opens, David is hosting a dinner for graduate students who have come to work at the lab. Also present is Diana Liston, a longtime worker at the Steiner Lab. She is also David’s best friend and his neighbor. Diane no longer has a husband, but she has a grown daughter and three younger sons.

The night of the party, David gives Ada a gift. It is a floppy disk with a puzzle to solve on it. The floppy disk is an important clue in solving a mystery to come later in the novel.

One day Ada overhears a conversation between David and Diana Liston. Liston, as David calls her, says, “You have to tell Ada. My God, David!”

It isn’t long afterward that David comes up missing. Ada goes to stay with Diana and her family as they search for him. And then one day he is back, saying that he was away on business. But David’s mind is faltering. One day he nearly sets fire to the house. Before long he has to go to the Mount Carmel Center for Memory Care.

What a change for Ada. She goes to live with the Listons. She has to start public school, and she has no social skills. Ada goes through a lot.

Then there is a question about David Sibelius—is that his true identity? Ada is aided by Gregory Liston in trying to solve the mystery that continues into her womanhood. (The floppy disk is a clue.)

Meanwhile, Ada works with language acquisition software in a computer laboratory where work focus on a virtual reality prototype. (It’s the unseen world that becomes the novel’s title.) The ending to the book is unexpected.

“The Unseen World” costs $26.95 in hardcover or you can find it with new books at the Craig Moffat County Library.