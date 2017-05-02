Officials collect 100 pounds unwanted prescription drugs Saturday

— Over 100 pounds of prescription drugs were collected on a drug take-back day Saturday by Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is designed to give local residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, keeping them out of water supplies and also out of the hands of children or prescription drug abusers.

“It’s pretty obvious… there’s a need for this type of program,” said Police Cmdr. Bill Leonard. “We don’t want people disposing of them in the trash or dumping them down the drains.”

The total pounds collected exceeded expectations, amounting to 10 pounds more than what law enforcement officials collected at the last take-back event in October.

“As successful as the drop box in the Public Safety Center lobby has been, we thought we’d see a drop in our numbers, so we were kind of surprised,” Leonard said.

The Sheriff’s Office led an effort to install a prescription drug drop box in the Safety Center in December, giving residents a round-the-clock receptacle to securely dispose of unwanted medications. The drop box has collected 118 pounds thus far.

Traditionally, local law enforcement has hosted drug take-back events twice a year, and officials are currently evaluating when and how often to continue the events now that the drop box is also available.

“By the numbers, its obvious we need to continue to provide avenues to dispose of these medications,” Leonard said.