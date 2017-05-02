Moffat County’s Got Talent: High school show to feature music, comedy, magic

Songs you can’t hear anywhere else, feats of prestidigitation and awesome acrobatics are just some of the offerings of the Moffat County High School talent show.

MCHS student council will host the show, which features 10 acts in a performance that promises a little bit of everything starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

McKenzie Aguirre and Jessica Johnson are among the organizers for the show, which includes several musical sets featuring both covers and students who have written their own songs or compositions.

“It’s really good to see kids confident enough to put their own music out there, because that’s a lot of pressure,” said Johnson, student council vice president.

Stand-up comedy is also on the schedule, as is a gymnastics display.

“A lot of flips, a lot of twirls, even a little trampoline involved,” said Aguirre, student council secretary. “A lot of good stuff.”

A “mystery magic act” is also planned, though organizers remain tight-lipped about what’s in store, other than a guarantee it will involve audience participation.

Organizers added that one act will include a strobe light, so spectators with light sensitivity should keep that in mind.

Aguirre will be working backstage, and Johnson will be on the judging panel, which includes fellow student William Monsonnec, music and theater teacher Grace Pomeleo, yearbook adviser Stephanie Everett and athletic director Rich Houghton.

Judges will also weigh in on each act, similar to the format of “America’s Got Talent,” and gift certificate prizes are at stake.

A special surprise may be in store during intermission, as well.

Admission is free, though student council will be taking donations to support Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Those who can donate, we’d really appreciate it because they’re doing a lot of good things,” Aguirre said.

Brian Powell, student council adviser, said he was thrilled with the amount of work put into the show, which has been in the works for more than a month.

“It’s really strong and in line with our mission to promote a safe, positive school,” he said.

