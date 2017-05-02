Moffat County swimming home meet Saturday: Craig Sports Briefs for May 3, 2017

Moffat County High School boys swimming will host its home invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane. The Bulldogs will host the D51 Griffins, a combined team of athletes representing Palisade, Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction.

The team placed fifth during the D51 Invitational Friday in Grand Junction.

Cody Evaristo took the best finish with fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.77, followed by John Cutler in seventh at 1:23.68.

Nathan Cooper led in the 50 free at seventh, Cutler 11th, Marcus Delgado 12th and Karson Cox 13th.

In the 100 free, Evaristo was ninth, Delgado 13th, Cox 14th and Jeremy Looper 17th.

Cooper took seventh in 100 fly, while Devin McIntosh was eighth in both the 200 free and 100 breaststroke, Looper 13th in the latter.

For group events, Cooper, Cox, Cutler and McIntosh placed sixth in the 200 free relay, and Evaristo, Looper, Cooper and McIntosh were seventh in the 200 medley.

Bulldog baseball rescheduled

Moffat County High School baseball’s Tuesday games in Basalt were rescheduled to Wednesday due to poor weather.

MCHS varsity will play the Longhorns at 4 p.m. followed by JV.

The Bulldogs will also play a doubleheader Saturday in Aspen with the regular season wrapping up at home Monday against Roaring Fork beginning at 4 p.m. at the Craig Middle School field, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tickets available for Dude Dent ceremony May 25

The awards ceremony for the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award and Outstanding Female Athlete will take place May 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The awards, nominees for which have yet to be decided, honor the top male and female student-athletes at Moffat County High School who have demonstrated excellence in sports, academic achievements and strong character throughout their high school career.

Additional awards for student-athletes will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Tickets to the banquet, which features a taco and fajita buffet, are $15 per person.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.