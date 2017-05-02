Craig's longtime advocate and community friend retires

One of Craig’s movers and shakers is leaving the community to spend more time with her children and grandkids in Denver.

Missy Bonaker’s legacy will stay alive through the good works she brought to Craig, including the renovation and expansion of the Center of Craig as one of the city’s premier event centers.

She moved to Craig with her husband, Jack Bonaker, after he began working on audits in Moffat County.

“We wanted to move to a small town. He decided the best thing was to go back to school and get his CPA,” Missy said, noting that they initially moved to Grand Junction from Denver.

In 1979, the couple opened their accounting firm, Bonaker & Associates, in Craig. In 2004, Jack fell ill and passed away.

Prior to Jack’s death, Missy and her husband fought tooth-and-nail to make the Center of Craig what it is today. They, along with other committed Craig residents, worked on grants and convinced the city and county to match certain monies to get the center up and functioning.

It was fitting that friends, colleagues and family members hosted a retirement party for Missy at the Center of Craig last Friday.

As Missy prepared for retirement, she was hopeful that someone with the right client focus would purchase her business.

“My clients are like family to me,” she said. “I couldn’t just turn them over to a big accounting firm.”

She lucked out when Bonaker & Associates sold to Craig newcomer Judy Lewis.

“It’s perfect. It just works out great for both of us,” Missy said.

Lewis renamed the business Lewis Accounting and Tax Services.

“I always had a dream to own my own accounting practice,” Lewis said. “When I came to visit over Christmas, we decided it was a great opportunity.”

She and her husband Sid Lewis moved to Craig from Fort Collins, where Judy worked as the controller for a heating and air conditioning business. The couple has two grown children, and Sid recently accepted a temporary job at Colowyo Coal Company.

Judy was at Missy’s retirement party last week and feels fortunate to have landed in a rural community.

“It’s great to live back in a small community where people truly are nice and considerate and think of other people besides themselves,” she said.

Missy is now preparing to move to Denver to be close to her two grown children — Chad Bonaker and Paige Singer — and her four grandkids.

“Her grandkids are in Denver and she just lives for those kids, so I understand why she wants to go,” said Gail Severson.

Severson, also a mover and shaker in Craig, has long admired Missy’s drive to make Craig a strong community.

“One thing we both worked really hard on was to get the hospital built,” Severson said.

Missy served on the hospital board for nine years, as treasurer and president and everything in between, she said.

She also did the accounting for Colorado Northwestern Community College for 13 years.

One of Missy’s other great accomplishments was saving the summer aquatics program Craig Sea Sharks.

“There were only six kids on the swim team when I took it over,” she said, highlighting the growth of the team, which included allowing non-high school kids into the program.

“It’s been a great run. I’m going to miss being a part of the community,” Missy said.