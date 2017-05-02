Craig briefs: National Day of Prayer to be celebrated Thursday in Craig

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 4, and Moffat County will participate in the event.

“The mission of the National Day of Prayer Task Force is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture,” reads a statement on the organization’s website.

Moffat County officials and residents will gather for prayer from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Moffat County Courthouse. For more information, call Julie Grobe at 970-824-4940.

Retirement party planned to bid 2 CNCC staffers farewell

On Thursday, May 4, Colorado Northwest Community College will celebrate the retirement of Kathy Simpson and Mary Karen Solomon. There will be a reception with cake and punch at 2 p.m. in the library. The college invites the community to come and wish them both all the best.

Ewe and Me and A Cup O’ Tea scheduled for Saturday

Have tea and snacks with award winning author Sue Batton Leonard, who will introduce her new book, “Sew the Heart.”

There will be farm fun for all ages, sheep, alpaca, chickens and their babies. Learn about ranching, shearing and how yarn is made.

Cost is $15 per person, including a copy of the book, or $7 for tea only. The event is set for at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Yampa Valley Fiberworks, 41180 N. Colorado Highway 13, Craig.

Moffat County Library to be closed May 9, reopen May 10

Moffat County Library in Craig will be closed Tuesday, May 9. It will re-open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.