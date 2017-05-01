Moffat County golfers keep drive alive in home tourney

Scores weren’t at their lowest for the hosting team Monday at Yampa Valley Golf Course, but compared to last season, players were glad to at least be able to play all 18 holes.
Varsity
• Rifle — 242
Elly Walters — 75
Masi Smith — 81
Savannah Seay — 86
Jacey Hauer — 96
Eve Miller — 117
• Grand Junction — 275
Gracie Olkowski — 84
Jenna Greenlee — 95
Marisol Venderga — 96
Savannah Blaint — 98
Maya Bass — 125
• Vail Mountain — 330
Chloe Pesso — 103
Lauren Dirvonas — 112
Alyssa Hilb — 115
Maria D’Andrea — 124
• Central — 331
Sydney Corra — 94
Nicole Monte — 113
Jaylyn Rodriguez-Alton — 124
• Coal Ridge — 340
Jaelyn Price — 111
Macy Elmer — 112
Natalie Daugherty — 117
Brittany Rhodes — 122
Isabelle Brintnall — 131
• Moffat County — 349
Tané Otis — 115
Hali Reyes — 115
Kaylah Hampton — 119
Jaci McDiffett — 120
Caitlen Krause — 133
• Aspen
Zoe Guthrie — 98
• Steamboat Springs
Taylor Moore — 134
Samantha Stabile — 155
• Fruita Monument
Kelli DeCrow — 88
Hannah Thornburg — 92
JV — Back nine only
• Rifle
Isabel Feichter — 49
Breanna Seay — 50
Caitlin Morgan — 56
Addie Joy — 61
• Aspen
Avery Hirsch — 56
Greta Hansen — No card
• Moffat County
Makayla Martinez — 72
2017 Moffat County High School girls golf seasonDate(s) — Event/Course, Location; Team score
- Noon March 6 — Chipeta Golf Course, Palisade; N/A
- 10 a.m. March 13 — Rifle Creek Golf Course, Rifle; N/A
- TBD March 27 — Battlement Mesa Golf Club, Battlement Mesa; 367
- TBD April 10 — Adobe Creek National Golf Course; 343
- 10 a.m. April 18 — Rifle Creek Golf Course, Rifle; 361
- 10 a.m. May 1 — Yampa Valley Golf Course, Craig; 349
- TBD May 8 — 3A Region 4 Tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Club, Battlement Mesa
- 8:30 a.m. May 22, 23 — 3A State Championships at Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield
Apart from a mild wind, the atmosphere was a breeze for Moffat County High School girls golf during their home tournament.
Following multiple weather mishaps last spring that brought snow and hail to end the Bulldog Invite early and drenched the regional event, this time around the Lady Bulldogs shot 349 and placed sixth, with nine total schools attending, including Steamboat Springs, Coal Ridge, Fruita Monument, Vail Mountain, Aspen, Grand Junction and Central.
Rifle ended the day as the top team with a 242 collective tally, the Bears led by Elly Walters first overall at 75, Masi Smith second at 81 and Savannah Seay fourth at 86, while Grand Junction’s Gracie Olkowski placed third with an 84 and Kelli DeCrow from Fruita Monument fifth at 88.
Both shooting a 115, MCHS’s Tané Otis and Hali Reyes tied for 18th overall with Vail Mountain’s Alyssa Hilb.
The day on the links was the final home competition for Otis, the team’s only senior, who said she wished she could have brought her stroke count down a little.
“I’m kind of sad knowing that it’s all over,” she said.
Reyes said the cool weather was refreshing and let her calm down later in the day.
“I did better on the front (nine), but I had more fun on the back,” she said.
Kayla Hampton rounded out the Bulldogs’ team score with a 119, while Jaci McDiffett had an off day at 120.
McDiffett said she felt confident at the start of the tourney but started to lose focus after a few holes.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot this season, but there was just a lot of little things I didn’t do today,” she said.
Caitlen Krause finished with a 133 as the final varsity golfer.
“For me, I did better on the back nine, I just got more into the groove when I was there,” Krause said, noting she started the day on the 14th hole. “I had a pretty good start and a pretty good finish.”
An injured Leah Jackson rode around the course to support her teammates, and with Payton Voloshin unable to attend, the only junior varsity player was Makayla Martinez, who shot a 147, though JV scores were based only on the back nine, which for her was a 72.
However, she felt the front nine, which was the second half of her day, went smoother.
“I had the jitters, but then I finally calmed down, and it was better,” she said.
The next stop for MCHS golfers is the 3A Regional Tournament May 8 at Battlement Mesa Golf Course. Coach Ann Marie Roberts opted to have players take on the venue last week for extra practice rather in lieu of a tournament at EagleVail.
Though Roberts has yet to finalize who will compete at regionals, McDiffett said she’s ready for the Battlement Mesa layout by now, especially what she sees as the biggest challenge.
“The back nine, it all slants down toward I-70,” she said.
Otis will likely be on the course again for regionals, shooting a 102 last year. She plans to correct some of the swing mechanics that have been throwing her off lately.
“My elbow is coming up instead of going down, and that really messed me up a lot today,” she said. “I was thinking about it a little too much, just went up to the ball and started hitting it.”
New this year is a 3A division for girls golf, though Moffat County will see mostly the same teams in regional competition, such as Rifle, Steamboat, Coal Ridge, Vail Mountain, Aspen and Gunnison, with Grand Valley hosting.
Though the 349 her athletes shot at YVGC is right in the middle of their scores this year, Roberts said she has seen where they can improve and tighten up their game in the next several days. Her main concern for regionals is keeping up straight shots.
“Just keep it in play. If they keep it in the middle in Battlement, they should be fine,” she said.
Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.
