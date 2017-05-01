Lance Scranton: Reintroducing the thought bubble

It seems fashionable these days to express just about any thought you have and social media makes it easy to express any idea you might be working through. Taking thoughts from the thinking part to the writing part is complex and not easily attainable except through struggle, repetition and a little hard work. It comes more naturally to some while others struggle through their high school years. They know what they are thinking but just can’t seem to figure out how to get it from their brain and down on paper or keyboard.

But that isn’t always a bad thing and these days the formulation of a series of thoughts that end in a coherent set of paragraphs has been increasingly left behind for the “tweet” or the 140-character response. Obviously this can be dangerous because context and framework are set aside for the sake of brevity. Unfortunately, every thought demands relevance today because it’s easy to put out there in a matter of seconds on several apps.

Those of you who remember what a thought bubble was know that often times a bubble would appear above a comic character's head. The reader would know what was being thought but it wasn’t expressed by the character. Everything we think isn’t always good for public consumption, and I think it might be a good idea if we reintroduced the concept of the thought bubble. Before we say something we should think about whether it belongs on social media or tucked safely away in the thought bubble.

Seems like we would all get along better and perhaps even work together more easily if we kept some of our thoughts to ourselves. Sure, sometimes what we think is really important and when it is part of a conversation; our thoughts are really important. But, not everything we think should escape our thought bubble, especially thoughts that hurt, attack, or don’t add to any productive solution. Sound impossible? Just put it in the bubble before you say it or write it and consider its benefit. If it doesn’t add to the productive conversation, let the bubble burst and move on to something that will help make things around you better.



Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.