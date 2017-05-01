Craig Parks and Rec, CNCC bring fun to baseball fundamentals

When it comes to the baseball stars of tomorrow, the big sluggers need to start somewhere.

Craig Parks and Recreation hosted the Spartan Baseball Clinic Saturday at Woodbury Sports Complex, with about 22 kids ages 8 to 12 learning the basics of the sport from the Colorado Northwest Community College team.

CNCC coach Lou McCollum said building a base, so to speak, is the biggest priority for kids just starting out on the diamond.

“It’s not about winning and losing and putting too much emphasis on that,” he said. “It’s about doing the little things right. We want to keep it as basic as possible and give them something to grow with as they get older, more mature, they’ll start figuring it out.”

Players worked on fielding in the morning and moved on to plate performance in the afternoon. Some young athletes were ready to step up to bat with Spartan pitchers, while others worked on the mechanics of their swing from tees.

CNCC infielder Brady Hoskins and 10-year-old Kannon Gustin repeated a key phrase to remember, “explode your load,” which emphasizes stepping into the ball while swinging.

“That way they can get more power into it and kind of get over that fear of the ball,” Hoskins said. “We want them not to rush it, to break it down and understand it.”

McCollum added that instilling an enjoyment for the game is also what he likes to see, as well as a sense of sportsmanship.

“It’s always a good time, and it’s all about giving back to the community,” he said.

