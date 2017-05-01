Angry man kicks bucket: On the record for April 28, 29

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 28

9:44 a.m. In front of the Cool Water Grill, officers took a report of a man digging a cigarette out of a cigarette butt can in front of the restaurant.

10:17 a.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of theft. Someone stole parts out of a vehicle that was being restored and was wrapped in a tarp.

11:15 a.m. On the 3800 block of Exmoor Road, officers responded to a report of theft of $350 cash from a residence.

12 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

12:28 p.m. Officers responded to a drug incident in which two men called a woman asking for pain medications.

1:15 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of possible child neglect. Some kids were seen sitting on an air conditioner hanging out the window.

4:01 p.m. On the 100 block of West Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A woman reported an unknown male had entered her home about 45 minutes earlier. Officers secured the house but its unknown if anything was stolen.

4:37 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash. A red Toyota pickup backed into an unoccupied black Jeep. The driver was issued a ticket.

5:25 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of yelling and screaming between a juvenile female and a family member. The girl left.

10:59 p.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of someone receiving harassing phone calls.

11:22 p.m. On the 3800 block of Exmoor Road, officers responded to a report of harassment by an ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Saturday, April 29

8:49 a.m. On the 600 block of Victory Way, someone was served a trespass notice from the Harris Owen Subdivision on the 1600 block of Yampa.

8:52 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of fraud. Someone stole money from an account using a credit card at an ATM.

10:06 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. A landlord was yelling at a tenant who was moving out. Officers contacted them and the landlord went back into her residence.

12:36 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A window had been broken possibly by a tenant.

2:37 p.m. On the 3800 block of Exmoor Road, officers took a report from a female that she was being harassed by her mother.

6:07 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a possible theft. A man heard his dog barking and went outside to find his car door open. Nothing was found missing, nor was there any sign of damage or forced entry.

8:38 p.m. At Travelers Inn, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A male guest at the hotel was yelling at the manager and kicked over a bucket. He returned to his room.