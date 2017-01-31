Sun sets on Moffat County band director’s career in public education

— Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School's band director resigned and is set to leave teaching and Craig after 21 years in public education.

The decision to retire from teaching band in public schools was not an easy choice for John Bolton who started dreaming of a career in music at age 12.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision,” Bolton said. “It has been my rising and setting sun. It’s been everything.”

Bolton and his wife Teri have seven children. Two adult children live in the Salt Lake City area where the rest of the family will move in May.

“I have two kids out of the house and a third is leaving,” Bolton said. “I am feeling some regret that my kids got the leftovers. I’m tired, and I need to do something more family-centric.".

Bolton spends as much as 360 to 380 hours outside of school to make the program work. Now he says it’s time to rebalance his life.

“I won’t give up my musicality. I have two fifth-graders starting instruments. They will get their father’s expertise,” Bolton said.

But band will not continue to bring home the bacon as he is completing his Cisco certification in internet security.

“I want to turn music back into the love of my life and let IT pay the bills. I want to work with my kids, join a community band, play duets with my wife,” he said.

After officially resigning, Bolton posted the news to his Facebook page generating roughly 40 comments expressing sadness, love and respect.

“Your teaching was one of the best parts of that school and one of the many reasons music still guides me,” wrote Skyler Leonard on Facebook.

As a result of teaching both middle and high school bands, Bolton is one of a few instructors to have had seven-year relationships with his students.

“Your mentorship didn't just inspire me to become a music educator. I'm a better person because of you,” wrote Chane Smith on Facebook.

John Bolton announced his decision early to provide time for students to recover from the shock before big spring performances and to allow the schools time to find a replacement.

“The program is good. It’s not in dysfunction. We get someone here with energy and focus they could do wonderful things, change it up and make it better. It’s ready,” he said.

The director candidly admitted that he didn’t involve parents as much as he should have, but he wants the community to know he and his family were always grateful.

“We have been blessed and lucky to work here. This has been a great chapter in our lives,” Bolton said. “It’s a good community with a lot of good happening.”

