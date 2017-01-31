20 senior citizens show up at Moffat County commissioners meeting

— Local seniors took a stand at Tuesday morning’s Moffat County Commissioners’ meeting, turning out en masse to ask the commissioners to consider selling or leasing them the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse before putting it up for auction.

About 20 seniors stood up in a show of support at the behest of Walter Stevens, an active pinochle player who voiced the importance of senior programs during the public comment period. Senior Social Center Board Secretary Jean Jones pointed out that rule no. 9 from the book, “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” had to do with isolating the senior population.

“Successful communities don’t just keep their seniors, they attract others,” Jones said. “We would like you to consider us taking over management of the American Legion building because we think we could build it into an asset for our community.”

The future of the Clubhouse has been in question since the American Legion’s contract with the county expired a year ago, and the American Legion has since moved into the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on East Victory Way.

The Senior Social Center, now in its third year, is nearly 200 members strong and has been exploring options for a permanent location since its inception. Colorado Northwestern Community College has donated space in the Bell Tower building, however the group is outgrowing the upstairs room, with several popular activities taking place at other locations.

“What would be great is if all those seniors could gather in one place,” Jones said.

Not all seniors are in agreement that the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse is the right space, mostly owing to expensive repairs needed.

“It would be a good facility if we were able to do the repairs that need to be done,” said the center’s coordinator, Jackie Camp. “It’s more centrally located, it doesn’t have stairs, there’s plenty of parking and possibilities of expansion.”

Moffat County Development Services Director Roy Tipton shared that the starting bid if the building were to go to auction would be between $275,000 and $325,000.

The commissioners moved to table the auction discussion in order to explore options with seniors first.

Contact Lauren Blair at 970-875-1795 or lblair@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @LaurenBNews.