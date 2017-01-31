Prather’s Pick: A book with fascinating illustrations

This week’s featured book is “A Child of Books,” a picture book for children. However, as with so many children’s books these days, the story line and artwork will be appreciated by adults, too. Best of all, children and adults can share the reading experience of the book.

Christy Gonzales, librarian at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries, said she thought I might like this book. She was right. I love it!

“A Child of Books” was written by Oliver Jeffers. He’s also written “Lost and Found” and the very imaginative and popular “The Day the Crayons Quit,” previously reviewed in this column. The book was illustrated by Sam Winston whose artwork can perhaps be best described as “extraordinary.” (More about the artwork to come.)

On the cover of the book, the reader finds a little girl who is sitting on a big red book that has a place on one side for a key. (Oh, what wonders it will unlock.) On the first two pages inside the book, the little girl is sitting on a raft that has a sail. Her feet are dangling in the water.

The book’s illustrations were done in watercolor, pencil and digital collage; the book was hand-lettered. What makes the artwork so extraordinary, however, is the way Winston has done the landscapes. They are described on the book’s inside cover summary as “one-of-a kind illustrations.” Indeed, I have never seen anything quite like it.

For example, the little girl on the raft dangles her feet in water made of words and letters of tiny print. Right next to the raft the letters spell out “once upon a time…” and then further down, they are scattered.

On the next two pages, the little girl floats along on a sea of words and letters. Some of the words from “The Swiss Family Robinson,” “Kidnapped,” “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle,” and other children’s classics runs vertically across the two pages while scattered letters form the waves above — all in tiny lettering.

(Forty children’s classics and lullabies are featured in the lettering that makes up the landscapes in the book’s illustrations.)

So the little girl sails along on the sea of words until she comes to a little house where she finds a boy. She invites him to “come away with me,” and what adventures they have, climbing mountains, exploring the darkness, escaping monsters in haunted castles, and a lot more. In a forest, they explore fairy tales. The trees in the forest are made from books standing on their edges, with branches of words.

This is an enchanting book with a message about not getting too serious and another about the imaginative power of books. The message on the very last page of the book is especially powerful, for children and adults alike.

“A Child of Books” is a must read!

The front and back inside covers are the names and authors of the forty classics and lullabies — all in tiny print.

The book is published by Candlewick Press (2016) and costs $17.99 in hardcover. You can also find the book in the children’s room at the Craig Moffat County Library.