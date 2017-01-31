Photos of Craig's Kum & Go armed robbery suspect released

— An unidentified man robbed the west Kum & Go at gunpoint in Craig early Monday morning, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the convenience store, according to law officials.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:39 a.m. Monday morning. A male wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket, ski mask and sunglasses reportedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department.

He left the store after taking the cash and did not harm the clerk, who was alone at the store at the time of the incident. As part of routine patrol of local businesses, officers had checked the gas station only about 20 minutes prior to the incident, Craig Police Commander Bill Leonard said.

Officers released two photos of the man Tuesday evening from video footage obtained from Kum & Go security cameras. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360 or Crimestoppers at 970-824-3535. All callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest of the suspect could be eligible for a cash reward through the Crimestopper Progam, according to a press release from Craig Police Tuesday evening.

Officers are reviewing video footage as part of their investigation but are not releasing the video at this time. The case is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.